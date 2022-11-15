International
Breaking: Russia Firmly Stopped Attempts to Undermine National Sovereignty, Putin Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221115/putin-russia-firmly-stopped-attempts-to-undermine-national-sovereignty-1104225372.html
Putin: Russia Firmly Stopped Attempts to Undermine National Sovereignty
Putin: Russia Firmly Stopped Attempts to Undermine National Sovereignty
The Russian president said that a number of countries are aggressively attempting to re-write history and weaken Moscow. 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-15T11:06+0000
2022-11-15T11:49+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
sovereignty
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752980_0:0:2816:1585_1920x0_80_0_0_950963e4a8bb7744ab3de5dccb34e15d.jpg
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that despite hostile attempts to undermine Russian sovereignty, the country managed to put a barrier on them. He noted that such attempts always start with an installation of historical myths instead of reality, pointing out the Ukrainian case.Putin stressed that attempts to falsify history are part of a western smear campaign against Russia, which aims to create a pretext for anti-Russian aggression.The president stressed that Russia's values remain solid: continuity of generations, respect for tradition and firm moral guidelines.Moscow has repeatedly noted that western states pursue anti-Russian policies, demanding the country act against its own national interest. At the same time, they turned a blind eye to many signs of neo-Nazi ideology in Ukraine, allowing Kiev to freely and openly praise Nazi collaborators and mass murderers as heroes, and to discriminate against the Russian-speaking population.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752980_118:0:2482:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_6a2caa9080e7b9929256da3c10a51c96.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, national sovereignty
russia, vladimir putin, national sovereignty

Putin: Russia Firmly Stopped Attempts to Undermine National Sovereignty

11:06 GMT 15.11.2022 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 15.11.2022)
© Sputnik / Andrey Gorshkov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2022
© Sputnik / Andrey Gorshkov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Russian president said that a number of countries are aggressively attempting to re-write history and weaken Moscow.
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that despite hostile attempts to undermine Russian sovereignty, the country managed to put a barrier on them. He noted that such attempts always start with an installation of historical myths instead of reality, pointing out the Ukrainian case.

"Attempts by a number of states to rewrite, reshape world history are becoming more and more aggressive. And, by and large, they have an obvious goal in relation to our society: to divide, disorient, and weaken Russia, ultimately undermining its sovereignty, to loosen it," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian patriotic educations committee Pobeda.

© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2022
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev

"Such a scenario, as we see, has been tested in some countries, including Ukraine, and in a number of other states. There were attempts to do the same with our country, with Russia. But, as I already said, we put a barrier on them, firmly and timely, to defend our interests," he added.

Putin stressed that attempts to falsify history are part of a western smear campaign against Russia, which aims to create a pretext for anti-Russian aggression.
The president stressed that Russia's values remain solid: continuity of generations, respect for tradition and firm moral guidelines.
Moscow has repeatedly noted that western states pursue anti-Russian policies, demanding the country act against its own national interest. At the same time, they turned a blind eye to many signs of neo-Nazi ideology in Ukraine, allowing Kiev to freely and openly praise Nazi collaborators and mass murderers as heroes, and to discriminate against the Russian-speaking population.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала