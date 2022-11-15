https://sputniknews.com/20221115/putin-russia-firmly-stopped-attempts-to-undermine-national-sovereignty-1104225372.html

Putin: Russia Firmly Stopped Attempts to Undermine National Sovereignty

The Russian president said that a number of countries are aggressively attempting to re-write history and weaken Moscow. 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that despite hostile attempts to undermine Russian sovereignty, the country managed to put a barrier on them. He noted that such attempts always start with an installation of historical myths instead of reality, pointing out the Ukrainian case.Putin stressed that attempts to falsify history are part of a western smear campaign against Russia, which aims to create a pretext for anti-Russian aggression.The president stressed that Russia's values remain solid: continuity of generations, respect for tradition and firm moral guidelines.Moscow has repeatedly noted that western states pursue anti-Russian policies, demanding the country act against its own national interest. At the same time, they turned a blind eye to many signs of neo-Nazi ideology in Ukraine, allowing Kiev to freely and openly praise Nazi collaborators and mass murderers as heroes, and to discriminate against the Russian-speaking population.

2022

