Putin: Russia Firmly Stopped Attempts to Undermine National Sovereignty
The Russian president said that a number of countries are aggressively attempting to re-write history and weaken Moscow.
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that despite hostile attempts to undermine Russian sovereignty, the country managed to put a barrier on them. He noted that such attempts always start with an installation of historical myths instead of reality, pointing out the Ukrainian case.
"Attempts by a number of states to rewrite, reshape world history are becoming more and more aggressive. And, by and large, they have an obvious goal in relation to our society: to divide, disorient, and weaken Russia, ultimately undermining its sovereignty, to loosen it," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian patriotic educations committee Pobeda.
"Such a scenario, as we see, has been tested in some countries, including Ukraine, and in a number of other states. There were attempts to do the same with our country, with Russia. But, as I already said, we put a barrier on them, firmly and timely, to defend our interests," he added.
Putin stressed that attempts to falsify history are part of a western smear campaign against Russia, which aims to create a pretext for anti-Russian aggression.
The president stressed that Russia's values remain solid: continuity of generations, respect for tradition and firm moral guidelines.
Moscow has repeatedly noted that western states pursue anti-Russian policies, demanding the country act against its own national interest. At the same time, they turned a blind eye to many signs of neo-Nazi ideology in Ukraine, allowing Kiev to freely and openly praise Nazi collaborators and mass murderers as heroes, and to discriminate against the Russian-speaking population.