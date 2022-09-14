https://sputniknews.com/20220914/are-we-the-baddies-nazi-ss-deaths-head-insignia-spotted-during-zelensky-selfie-session-with-troops-1100771059.html

Are We the Baddies? Nazi SS Death’s Head Insignia Spotted During Zelensky Selfie Session With Troops

Are We the Baddies? Nazi SS Death’s Head Insignia Spotted During Zelensky Selfie Session With Troops

Western media have dramatically downplayed the presence of ultra-right forces in the ranks of the Ukrainian Army and National Guard to make them more palatable... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-14T14:40+0000

2022-09-14T14:40+0000

2022-09-14T14:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

ss

nazi

symbols

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100770575_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_0d92ee7e1ae2577facc02c8681db57fe.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has published a photo to his official Telegram page posing with a trooper sporting an SS-Totenkopf badge.The trooper stands out against the background of other fighters in the photoset, and appears to be armed with an M4 assault rifle and wearing a tan US-made GN-501-S ballistic helmet, with its characteristic side ridges and front camera/flashlight mount.The soldier isn’t the only one with interesting insignia, with the president himself sporting a ‘Ukraiina abo smert’ (‘Ukraine or Death’) patch featuring a stylized skull. Ukraine’s military officially approved the patch in 2019, with multiple motorized infantry and mechanized units subsequently making use of it, including the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks.The latter ‘distinguished’ themselves in fighting in the Donbass from the summer of 2014 onward against fighters and civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.The Totenkopf badge (‘lit. dead person’s head’) was used extensively by the Prussian and German militaries in the 19th and early 20th centuries, but made infamous after being taken up by Nazis, who used it extensively among military units, including the 3rd SS Panzer Division Totenkopf, and the SS-Totenkopfverbande – the organization which administered death camps and carried out some of the Nazis’ most heinous crimes.Wednesday’s photoshoot isn’t the first time Zelensky has been spotted surrounding himself with Totenkopf imagery. On May 9, when people across Russia and the rest of the former Soviet Union celebrate Victory Day, he posted a photo of a Ukrainian artilleryman with a skull and crossbones patch featured prominently on his chest. The image was deleted after an outcry.

https://sputniknews.com/20220901/jon-stewart-us-military-spark-outrage-by-honoring-ukrainian-nazi-at-disney-world-1100250887.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, ss, nazi, symbols