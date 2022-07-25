https://sputniknews.com/20220725/western-media-how-to-keep-silent-and-write-about-ukrainian-nazism-1097766433.html

Western Media: How to Keep Silent and Write About Ukrainian Nazism

Western Media: How to Keep Silent and Write About Ukrainian Nazism

Western media generally took a pro-Ukrainian stance during the eight-year Donbass conflict. However, there were journalists who spoke openly about the rampant... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T13:27+0000

2022-07-25T13:27+0000

2022-07-25T13:27+0000

donbass. genocide. 2014-2022

russia

ukraine

donbass

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097766877_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2b40f0e7fb8320598a7575ec2a0449ea.jpg

British journalist Peter Hitchens wrote in his May 21, 2022 column for the Mail on Sunday:The reason for this ignorance is the information vacuum that virtually the entire western audience has found itself in since 2014.In the winter of 2013-2014, the Euromaidan took place in Ukraine, and the country began to descend into civil war. Western press greeted the news from Kiev with enthusiasm.One of those who did not support the Ukrainian coup and its radicals from the outset was British journalist Graham Phillips. He collected evidence about the genocide of civilians in Donbass and war crimes by the Ukrainian Army and the National Security Forces.Some western outlets did write that post-Maidan Ukraine was awash with rightwing radicals, from the government to the army.In May 2018, US weekly opinion journal The Nation published an op-ed by Stephen Cohen, professor emeritus in Russian studies at Princeton University and New York University, on the role of neo-Nazis in the Ukrainian crisis and US collusion with the radicals:In the photo, fighters from the Azov Battalion take the oath of allegiance to Ukraine on St. Sophia Square in Kiev before being sent to Donbass in 2014. The Azov Battalion has become a symbol of neo-Nazism, brutality, impunity, and lawlessness in the Donbass.Another “touch to the portrait” of the Ukrainian Army. In September 2018, a Ukrainian internet-based television channel Hromadske told about the Norwegian Joachim Furholm.The TV channel cited one of his quotes in which he, a mercenary “born to fight”, admitted that war gives him joy, speaking enthusiastically about the clashes in the village of Novgorodsky in the Donetsk region:In November 2020, British daily The Guardian directly called the Azov Battalion a neo-Nazi group:Earlier, US journalist and blogger Max Blumenthal wrote about Azov neo-Nazis encouraged by the United States. In 2018, he published a study about Azov's contacts with the US military. According to the author, overseas military inspectors visited the Azov Battalion, "known as a bastion of neo-Nazism in the ranks of the UAF", in November 2017 to discuss "logistics and deepening cooperation". An Azov fighter cited by Blumenthal, told US journalists that American instructors and volunteers worked closely with his battalion. US officers met with Azov commanders for two months to "train and provide other assistance".In 2021, the US newsmagazine VICE World News published the testimony of a far-right extremist from Sweden, Mikael Skillt, about Maidan-era Ukraine.Skillt arrived in Kiev in February 2014, just days after President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted from power during Ukraine’s uprising.In May 2021, the Portuguese Publico also wrote about Ukrainian neo-Nazis. The newspaper cited a US expert, professor of practice and director at the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and senior advisor at The Soufan Center, Jason Blazakis.And this is what the Polish Myśl Polska published in the same 2021:The facts of the genocide that Ukraine is carrying out against the civilian population of Donbass have hardly ever reached the pages of the foreign media. One can gather the exceptions in bits and pieces.One example is an interview with Olga Sidorenko, a resident of the village of Oktyabrsky, a gray zone in Donbass published in the Czech newspaper Haló noviny. This is how Olga recalls the first Ukrainian shelling:Even before the announcement of the de-Nazification of Ukraine, some global media and independent journalists had written about what had really been going on all these years. However, these publications did not provoke any logical reaction from the world community concerning the revival of the misanthropic ideology and genocide against the Russian-speaking population. It turned out to be just the opposite. The western community conveniently ignored neo-Nazis as long as possible. Now, it is more and more difficult to do so every day.

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, donbass