'Not A Good Look' - As Ukrainian Troops Show Off Nazi Symbols in Kherson, Media Has Second Thoughts
03:42 GMT 14.11.2022 (Updated: 03:45 GMT 14.11.2022)
© Ahrens, A.German Nazi SS-Oberführer and war criminal Oskar Dirlewanger, founder of the Dirlewanger penal brigade that carried out atrocities in the USSR during WWII.
The latest developments in NATO’s proxy war against Russia were once again accompanied by a wave of footage revealing the Nazi proclivities of an alarming number of Ukrainian soldiers.
The Kiev regime is sparking outrage once again as videos of Ukrainian militants wearing Nazi paraphernalia are surfacing once again as pro-Kiev militants stream into the Kherson.
Ukrainian forces began publishing propaganda celebrating their arrival in Kherson on Friday, after entering the city with minimal resistance following last week’s announcement of the tactical withdrawal of Russian-aligned forces.
In the days since, the videos have taken a darker turn, with footage now showing residents accused of “collaboration” being bound, gagged, and blinded by Ukrainian troops. As the violent tactics unleashed by Ukrainian troops on the civilian population escalate, so does the public scrutiny of the ideology of many of the city's new occupiers, and even a cursory glance reveals an unnerving fixation with Nazism.
According to video and photos published by anti-Russian media, multiple Ukrainian troops arriving in Kherson bore the logo of the SS Dirlewanger Brigade. As one reporter noted, the notorious Nazi formation was “arguably one of the most horrific SS units of the war, made up of convicted murderers, rapists and pedophiles and committed innumerable brutal war crimes.”
While I am happy about the liberation of Kherson, wearing the SS Dirlewanger Brigade patch is not a good look.— Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) November 12, 2022
This was arguably one of the most horrific SS units of the war, made up of convicted murderers, rapists and pedophiles and committed innumerable brutal war crimes. https://t.co/5CcECNIEs5 pic.twitter.com/sv1kMeZnPH
Among the residents who declined to relocate to Russia, signs of Nazi sympathies have begun to appear as well. In a video clip aired by CNN, a civilian waving a Ukrainian flag can be seen greeting pro-Kiev militants with what appears to be a Nazi salute.
Man in Kherson exchanges traditional Ukrainian greeting with arriving troops https://t.co/TXhPS1TmAl— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) November 14, 2022