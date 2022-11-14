https://sputniknews.com/20221114/not-a-good-look---as-ukrainian-troops-show-off-nazi-symbols-in-kherson-media-has-second-thoughts-1104085093.html

'Not A Good Look' - As Ukrainian Troops Show Off Nazi Symbols in Kherson, Media Has Second Thoughts

'Not A Good Look' - As Ukrainian Troops Show Off Nazi Symbols in Kherson, Media Has Second Thoughts

14.11.2022

The Kiev regime is sparking outrage once again as videos of Ukrainian militants wearing Nazi paraphernalia are surfacing once again as pro-Kiev militants stream into the Kherson.Ukrainian forces began publishing propaganda celebrating their arrival in Kherson on Friday, after entering the city with minimal resistance following last week’s announcement of the tactical withdrawal of Russian-aligned forces.In the days since, the videos have taken a darker turn, with footage now showing residents accused of “collaboration” being bound, gagged, and blinded by Ukrainian troops. As the violent tactics unleashed by Ukrainian troops on the civilian population escalate, so does the public scrutiny of the ideology of many of the city's new occupiers, and even a cursory glance reveals an unnerving fixation with Nazism.According to video and photos published by anti-Russian media, multiple Ukrainian troops arriving in Kherson bore the logo of the SS Dirlewanger Brigade. As one reporter noted, the notorious Nazi formation was “arguably one of the most horrific SS units of the war, made up of convicted murderers, rapists and pedophiles and committed innumerable brutal war crimes.”In addition, multiple videos emerged showing a Ukrainian armored vehicle decorated with a flag bearing a Nazi Reichsadler ("Imperial Eagle") design crossed with a Nazi Sonnenrad (“Black Sun”) symbol.Among the residents who declined to relocate to Russia, signs of Nazi sympathies have begun to appear as well. In a video clip aired by CNN, a civilian waving a Ukrainian flag can be seen greeting pro-Kiev militants with what appears to be a Nazi salute.

