Final Session of the G20 Summit in Indonesia: Day 2

Final Session of the G20 Summit in Indonesia: Day 2

The second day of the seventeenth meeting of Group of 20 (G20) in Indonesia on the island of Bali on November 16 was marked by the approval of the summit's...

The declaration notes a commitment to price stability, the fight against energy poverty, zero tolerance for corruption, and the fight against illegal migration. In the communiqué, the conflict in Ukraine was reflected by different points of view on the current situation, as well as on sanctions. The importance of the grain deal and the unacceptability of threats to use nuclear weapons were also emphasized. The Russian delegation was headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov. He took part in two meetings on food and energy security, as well as health issues. In addition, the minister held meetings with the Chinese foreign minister, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and also briefly talked with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Check out some of the highlights of the final session of the G20 Summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

