Final Session of the G20 Summit in Indonesia: Day 2

The declaration notes a commitment to price stability, the fight against energy poverty, zero tolerance for corruption, and the fight against illegal migration. In the communiqué, the conflict in Ukraine was reflected by different points of view on the current situation, as well as on sanctions. The importance of the grain deal and the unacceptability of threats to use nuclear weapons were also emphasized. The Russian delegation was headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov. He took part in two meetings on food and energy security, as well as health issues. In addition, the minister held meetings with the Chinese foreign minister, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and also briefly talked with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Check out some of the highlights of the final session of the G20 Summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
The second day of the seventeenth meeting of Group of 20 (G20) in Indonesia on the island of Bali on November 16 was marked by the approval of the summit’s final declaration.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 16, 2022.
G20 Leaders raise their garden hoes for a group photo during a tree planting event at the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest, on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks through the heavy rain carrying an umbrella after holding a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 summit on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
US President Joe Biden (C) talks with Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (center-R) as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (center-L) looks on while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte gather to hold an "emergency" meeting to discuss a missile strike on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, on the side line of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks at a press conference during the G20 summit in Bali. The seventeenth meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) heads of state takes place on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left seated, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, right seated, attend a session at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.