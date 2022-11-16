International
world
g20 summit
g20 leaders’ summit
indonesia
bali
The declaration notes a commitment to price stability, the fight against energy poverty, zero tolerance for corruption, and the fight against illegal migration. In the communiqué, the conflict in Ukraine was reflected by different points of view on the current situation, as well as on sanctions. The importance of the grain deal and the unacceptability of threats to use nuclear weapons were also emphasized. The Russian delegation was headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov. He took part in two meetings on food and energy security, as well as health issues. In addition, the minister held meetings with the Chinese foreign minister, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and also briefly talked with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Check out some of the highlights of the final session of the G20 Summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
indonesia
bali
g20 summit, g20 leaders’ summit, indonesia, bali, фото
g20 summit, g20 leaders' summit, indonesia, bali

Final Session of the G20 Summit in Indonesia: Day 2

14:50 GMT 16.11.2022
International
India
Africa
The second day of the seventeenth meeting of Group of 20 (G20) in Indonesia on the island of Bali on November 16 was marked by the approval of the summit’s final declaration.
The declaration notes a commitment to price stability, the fight against energy poverty, zero tolerance for corruption, and the fight against illegal migration. In the communiqué, the conflict in Ukraine was reflected by different points of view on the current situation, as well as on sanctions. The importance of the grain deal and the unacceptability of threats to use nuclear weapons were also emphasized. The Russian delegation was headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov. He took part in two meetings on food and energy security, as well as health issues. In addition, the minister held meetings with the Chinese foreign minister, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and also briefly talked with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Check out some of the highlights of the final session of the G20 Summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
© AP Photo / Willy KurniawanIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo take part in the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Премьер-министр Индии Нарендра Моди и президент Индонезии Джоко Видодо принимают участие в церемонии передачи на саммите лидеров G20 в Нуса-Дуа, Бали, Индонезия - Sputnik International
1/15
© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo take part in the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
© AP Photo / Leon NealBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a press conference at the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Премьер-министр Великобритании Риши Сунак и премьер-министр Канады Джастин Трюдо проводят пресс-конференцию на саммите G20 в Нуса-Дуа, Бали, Индонезия - Sputnik International
2/15
© AP Photo / Leon Neal
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a press conference at the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
© AP Photo / Made NagiGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Канцлер Германии Олаф Шольц и президент Турции Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган во время двусторонней встречи на полях саммита лидеров G20 в Нуса-Дуа, Бали, Индонезия - Sputnik International
3/15
© AP Photo / Made Nagi
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 16, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Alex BrandonG20 Leaders raise their garden hoes for a group photo during a tree planting event at the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest, on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022.
Лидеры G20 сажают мангровые деревья в природном парке Нгурах Рай на Бали, Индонезия - Sputnik International
4/15
© AFP 2022 / Alex Brandon
G20 Leaders raise their garden hoes for a group photo during a tree planting event at the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest, on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022.
© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan

China's President Xi Jinping walks as he attends a session at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.

China&#x27;s President Xi Jinping walks as he attends a session at the G20 Leaders&#x27; Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022. - Sputnik International
5/15
© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan

China's President Xi Jinping walks as he attends a session at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.

© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan

Delegates applaud during the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.

Delegates applaud during the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders&#x27; Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022. - Sputnik International
6/15
© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan

Delegates applaud during the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.

© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a session at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Japan&#x27;s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a session at the G20 Leaders&#x27; Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. - Sputnik International
7/15
© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a session at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Ludovic Marin

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022.

France&#x27;s President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets Australia&#x27;s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022. - Sputnik International
8/15
© AFP 2022 / Ludovic Marin

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022.

© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan/PoolUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a session via video conferencing during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский выступает на саммите лидеров G20 в режиме видеосвязи в Нуса Дуа, Бали - Sputnik International
9/15
© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan/Pool
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a session via video conferencing during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan/Pool China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks on the phone during the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Министр иностранных дел Китая Ван И разговаривает по телефону на саммите G20 в Нуса Дуа, Бали - Sputnik International
10/15
© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan/Pool
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks on the phone during the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
© AP Photo / Leon NealBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks through the heavy rain carrying an umbrella after holding a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 summit on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
Премьер-министр Великобритании Риши Сунак после проведения пресс-конференции с премьер-министром Канады Джастином Трюдо на саммите G20 на Бали - Sputnik International
11/15
© AP Photo / Leon Neal
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks through the heavy rain carrying an umbrella after holding a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 summit on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
© AP Photo / The New York Times/Doug Mills/PoolPresident Joe Biden talks talks to reporters after a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Президент США Джо Байден разговаривает с журналистами после встречи лидеров G7 И НАТО на Бали - Sputnik International
12/15
© AP Photo / The New York Times/Doug Mills/Pool
President Joe Biden talks talks to reporters after a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Saul Loeb

US President Joe Biden (C) talks with Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (center-R) as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (center-L) looks on while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte gather to hold an "emergency" meeting to discuss a missile strike on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, on the side line of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022.

US President Joe Biden (C) talks with Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (center-R) as Canada&#x27;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (center-L) looks on while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Spain&#x27;s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Netherlands&#x27; Prime Minister Mark Rutte gather to hold an &quot;emergency&quot; meeting to discuss a missile strike on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, on the side line of the G20 leaders&#x27; summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022. - Sputnik International
13/15
© AFP 2022 / Saul Loeb

US President Joe Biden (C) talks with Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (center-R) as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (center-L) looks on while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte gather to hold an "emergency" meeting to discuss a missile strike on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, on the side line of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022.

© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov / Go to the mediabankTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks at a press conference during the G20 summit in Bali. The seventeenth meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) heads of state takes place on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16.
G20 Summit in Bali - Sputnik International
14/15
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks at a press conference during the G20 summit in Bali. The seventeenth meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) heads of state takes place on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16.
© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan/Pool India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left seated, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, right seated, attend a session at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Премьер-министр Индии Нарендра Моди и президент Индонезии Джоко Видодо на саммите лидеров G20 в Нуса Дуа, Бали - Sputnik International
15/15
© AP Photo / Willy Kurniawan/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left seated, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, right seated, attend a session at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
