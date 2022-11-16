https://sputniknews.com/20221116/analysts-poland-operating-on-hair-trigger-seeking-any-excuse-to-drag-nato-into-ukraine-conflict-1104303434.html

Analysts: Poland Operating on 'Hair Trigger' Seeking Any Excuse to Drag NATO Into Ukraine Conflict

The Tuesday incident in eastern Poland triggered a momentary frenzy over the potential invocation of NATO’s collective defense charter, but experts with... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

opinion & analysis

ukraine

s-300

poland

nato

russia

On Tuesday, a missile exploded in the Polish town of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border, killing two civilians, and was immediately blamed on Russia by the Ukrainian government and numerous Western media outlets. However, just hours later, the Polish and US governments said the projectile was most likely an S-300 (NATO reporting name SA-10 Grumble) air defense missile of a type used today only by Ukraine.Scott Ritter, a military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, told Sputnik that the reversal had “ripped apart the credibility” of NATO’s claims it is not seeking escalation of the conflict.However, he noted that even as they are forced to back down amid “unequivocal” evidence that the missile was a Ukrainian S-300 5v55-series missile and not a Russian one, NATO is still “looking for any excuse whatsoever to escalate this crisis.”Ritter predicted that Moscow’s pursuit of its military objectives and its decision-making process would be “unimpeded” by the incident, since the targets of their cruise missiles had been legitimate military targets.“NATO will, of course, have their meetings. At that point in time, there might be some discussion about increasing air defense, but ultimately, Russia is blameless and beyond simply doing what NATO normally does, which is to blame Russia regardless,” Ritter added.However, he said it would be an “impossible task” for Western media to rehabilitate its image as an entity independent from NATO governments.Ritter predicted that “by and large, NATO's policy towards Ukraine will remain the same,” and the incident will be used to justify even more military assistance for Kiev, although it could hardly hope to reverse Ukraine’s fundamentally weak position vis-a-vis Russian forces. However, he predicted “a very interesting debate” about whether or not it would be wise for NATO air defenses to seek to engage Russian missiles or aircraft over Ukrainian airspace.“If left unaltered, the trajectory that appears to be in motion in Ukraine is that of a total Russian victory sometime next year,” he predicted. “This is something that has led many of the old NATO partners to talk about a diplomatic solution, to try to pressure Ukraine, to walk away from the inevitability of military defeat, and seek a diplomatic solution.”Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik that while the US has long and openly aimed at weakening Russian economically and militarily in order to dismantle it territorially, that strategy has never included a direct NATO-Russia war.The Nord Stream 1 and 2 attacks, NATO destructive activities in the Black Sea, and other acts of war are being conscientiously ignored because there is no NATO or Russian desire for a World War III on the continent,” she noted. “But all of these things are being pursued in a long-term bid to destroy a unified Russian Federation that could be relied on to support and supply China in any future US/NATO conflict. In the US elite foreign policy fantasy, the US engineered collapse of the Russian Federation will produce a kind of new frontier of smaller, resource rich countries to politically manipulate, and from which to wage the current and future US-China competition.”Kwiatkowski said that “every aspect of state media coverage of Europe and Russia is a part of the Ukrainian/US/UK war effort. Yet the war perspective is losing popularity in the west, as the costs of war and sanctions are now being added to growing opportunity costs, as money spent in Ukraine is increasingly seen as more urgently needed at home by dozens of donor nations.”To counter this, Kwiatkowski said Moscow should use “transparency and openness” to allow “NATO and the western state media” to reframe their stories and de-escalate the situation.Kwiatkowski predicted that the western press, rather than deny the facts, would try to reframe the incident as "no matter whose missile it was, it's still Russia's fault, and Ukraine needs more and more, faster and faster."She said that NATO’s arming of Ukraine is “largely about eliminating western and NATO stockpiles of weapons that they no longer need and do not produce, and creating domestic justification for new major domestic defense spending and innovation. Of course, political money laundering and serving as a western ‘war’ to shift the public focus from pressing financial problems with western fiat, monetary policy and debt is also a valid reason for US foreign policy here.”“In 2024, [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky may well become just another wealthy Floridian with an Israeli passport, and a new Ukraine will be rebuilding and modernizing its energy infrastructure and industry. This may not be the best solution, but it would satisfy both the corrupt elites as well as the Ukrainian-speaking part of Ukraine, and may even be able to continue the Washington-Kiev ‘10% to the big guy!’ business plan long into the future,” she added.

