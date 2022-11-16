https://sputniknews.com/20221116/russia-is-immediately-blamed-for-missiles-striking-poland-1104266169.html
Russia is Immediately Blamed for Missiles Striking Poland
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy being elected the nominee for Speaker of the House, and former VP Mike Pence coming out against a 2024 Donald Trump Presidential run.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Polish Border hit by Missiles, Polish Government Engage in an Emergency Meeting, and Western Media Hesitant to Blame Russia
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Arizona Votes for More Border Problems, Child Labor in America, and Massachusetts Sheriff to End 287(g) Program
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about the potential of a false flag in Poland, Ukrainian propaganda, and the situation in Kherson. Mark commented on the Russian withdrawal from Kherson and how America was surprised by the speed of the withdrawal. Mark discussed the initial information about the missiles that struck Poland and how NATO might respond.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Andrew Arthur about the war on border patrol agents, John McCain's immigration policies, and child labor allegations in Nebraska. Andrew talked about the resignation of CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus and Alejandro Mayorkas under criticism for the border crisis. Andrew spoke about the CBP agents accused of whipping migrants and the outcome of the final investigation.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik