LIVE UPDATES: Russia's Latest High-Precision Strikes on Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Russia’s Latest High-Precision Strikes on Ukraine
Over the past month, Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure. The precision strikes come in...
russia
ukraine
missile strikes
ukraine crisis
russia
ukraine
russia, ukraine, missile strikes, ukraine crisis, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, ukraine, missile strikes, ukraine crisis, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Military hardware is pictured in Bugas, Donetsk People's Republic. Tension began to escalate in Donbass on 17 February, with the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic reporting the most intense shellfire in months. Early on 24 February, Russia's President Putin announced his decision to launch a special military operation in response to requests from the leaders of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic.

LIVE UPDATES: Russia's Latest High-Precision Strikes on Ukraine

19:33 GMT 15.11.2022 (Updated: 20:08 GMT 15.11.2022)
Being updated
Over the past month, Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure. The precision strikes come in retaliation for the deadly terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, carried out by the Kiev's special services.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after Kiev intensified attacks on the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin noted that the goal of the op was to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Ukraine against the people of Donbass.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
20:44 GMT 15.11.2022
NATO Studying Reports of Incident on Polish Territory in Coordination With Poland - Alliance’s Rep. Tells Sputnik
20:21 GMT 15.11.2022
White House Requests $37.7 Billion in New Ukraine Aid - Local Media
20:00 GMT 15.11.2022
Russian Ministry of Defense Responds to Claims of Missiles in Poland:
The statements of the Polish media and officials about the alleged fall of "Russian" missiles in the area of the settlement of Przewodów is a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation
No strikes were made against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russia
The fragments published in haste by Polish media from the scene in the village of Przewodów have nothing to do with Russian weapons
19:44 GMT 15.11.2022
US Department of Defense Cannot Confirm Reports of Alleged Fallen Missiles in Poland
19:40 GMT 15.11.2022
Polish PM Convenes Security Meeting Amid Unconfirmed Explosion Reports
Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki has convened a security meeting amid recent unconfirmed reports of two missiles landing in Poland.
A Polish government spokesperson has urged not to publish unconfirmed information in connection with reports about the reported explosions.
"Due to the emergency situation, Prime Minister Morawiecki, in consultation with President Duda, has ordered a meeting of the National Security and Defense Committee. The information that will be presented at the committee will later, if possible, be brought to the attention of the public to the maximum extent,” spokesman Piotr Müller said.
19:36 GMT 15.11.2022
Orban Calls for UNSC Meeting After Ukraine Ceases Pumping Oil
Hungarian PM Orban calls Security Council meeting after Ukraine stops pumping oil via Druzhba pipeline. The Ukrainian side claims the move was prompted by a voltage drop.

MOL, the leading oil and gas company in Hungary, is closely following the developments and has reportedly stated that there’s enough oil reserves for the next three months.
19:34 GMT 15.11.2022
Latest on Strikes
As Russia launches new high-precision strikes on Ukraine, here's everything you need to know:
Russian forces conducted multiple high-precision strikes on military and energy facilities in Ukraine on November 15, according to Ukrainian media
Zelensky's office claimed that about 15 energy facilities in different regions were damaged
A number of cities, including Kiev, Zhitomir, parts of Lvov, Odessa and Kharkov, have been left without power, while rolling blackouts have been reported in the Kiev region
Ukrainian mobile operators have limited services in order to save electricity, the Lvov mayor said
The Ukrainian railway announced a delay in the movement of trains after strikes in several directions; Ukraine is seeing significant internet outages after strikes, cyber watchdog NetBlocks reported
