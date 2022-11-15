LIVE UPDATES: Russia’s Latest High-Precision Strikes on Ukraine

As Russia launches new high-precision strikes on Ukraine, here's everything you need to know:
Russian forces conducted multiple high-precision strikes on military and energy facilities in Ukraine on November 15, according to Ukrainian media
Zelensky's office claimed that about 15 energy facilities in different regions were damaged
A number of cities, including Kiev, Zhitomir, parts of Lvov, Odessa and Kharkov, have been left without power, while rolling blackouts have been reported in the Kiev region
Ukrainian mobile operators have limited services in order to save electricity, the Lvov mayor said
The Ukrainian railway announced a delay in the movement of trains after strikes in several directions; Ukraine is seeing significant internet outages after strikes, cyber watchdog NetBlocks reported