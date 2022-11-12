https://sputniknews.com/20221112/whats-behind-peace-signals-from-washington-amid-russo-ukrainian-conflict-1104059328.html

What's Behind Peace Signals From Washington Amid Russo-Ukrainian Conflict?

What's Behind Peace Signals From Washington Amid Russo-Ukrainian Conflict?

It appears that Washington has changed rhetoric about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with the US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff urging negotiations before... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-12T15:13+0000

2022-11-12T15:13+0000

2022-11-12T15:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

us

russia

ukraine

conflict

donbass

kherson

midterms

gop

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100922695_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4fca8bb25cdf7c8178c859e26ebfa67c.jpg

"For some months now, there has been speculation in the West that the Biden administration would shift its policy somewhat in favor of peaceful negotiations after the midterms were over," David T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik.Given the Democrats performed quite well in the elections, and it’s not yet clear whether the House and Senate will be taken over by the Republicans, "the time is now right for a significant diplomatic initiative to negotiate a peace settlement" with Moscow to end the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, according to the EMP Task Force scholar.A US newspaper revealed on November 10 that Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, suggested that it's time for Ukrainians to "cement their gains" at the negotiating table with Russia before the beginning of winter. For his part, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed communications with Moscow. He was also spotted visiting Ukraine.The US mainstream press revealed this week that the Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Moscow. At the same time, the same media suggested that the reported request by US officials is a calculated attempt to ensure the Kiev regime maintains the support of other nations. American journalists admit that these ambiguous discussions show how complex the White House's position on Ukraine has become.Remarkably, Volodymyr Zelensky suddenly demonstrated an apparent change of heart by claiming that he is open to talks with Russia, even though he has refused to consider this potentiality for months."Some sources have speculated that the administration’s latest peace initiative may be less serious and is more about posturing for peace to ensure continued support from America’s European allies like France and Germany, which have been wanting to pursue a negotiated settlement for months now," said Pyne.The ex-Pentagon officer does not rule out that Italy, France, and Germany may be pursuing the diplomatic option behind the scenes to end the Ukraine conflict amid the unfolding energy crisis. However, he has also drawn attention to the fact that the three major EU countries are "continuing to provide their rhetorical support for continued military assistance to Ukraine in the vain hope that Ukraine can push Russian troops back to their pre-February 24 positions."Earlier this week, Hungary blocked €18 billion in EU financial aid to Ukraine, triggering a wave of criticism from the bloc's leadership. Meanwhile, Europeans have held demonstrations across the union urging their respective governments to stop sending weapons to Kiev and to lift sanctions.Majority of Americans Currently Oppose Continued Military Aid to UkraineAccording to Pyne, the West’s ongoing economic crisis and especially the economic recession in the US "has definitely increased pressure on the Biden administration and members of Congress to be more open to supporting peace negotiations with Russia." Recent surveys have also shown that over half of Americans are interested in ending the Russo-Ukrainian conflict.The GOP is currently projected to take the House. Earlier, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who may become the leader of the conservative caucus in the lower chamber, made it clear that he will champion reducing aid to Kiev."Moreover, there is a growing wing of America First conservatives in the House Republican Caucus that understand that military aid to Ukraine is very much in opposition to US national security interests as it is raising the risk of a general war between the US and Russia as well as the possibility of Russian nuclear escalation," Pyne said. "There are also a few US Senators who have gone public with their concerns about the wisdom of continuing Biden’s proxy war in Ukraine, particularly given the greater threat the US faces from the People’s Republic of China.""Another positive development is that a couple of potential leading Republican 2024 presidential candidates appear to be extremely skeptical of continued US military support for Ukraine as well," added the former Pentagon officer.Are Peace Signals from Washington Just Domestic Posturing?Still, right now it is unclear how serious the present US administration is in supporting a negotiated end to the conflict, according to Pyne.He noted that the Biden administration has stated it will support whatever concessions the Ukrainian government elects to agree to as part of a negotiated peace settlement. However, Kiev repeatedly indicated that it would not agree with the results of referendums in the Donbass, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions and the subsequent incorporation of these territories into the Russian Federation. This issue could become an obstacle on the path of potential future negotiationsOn the other hand, the US administration’s new peace initiative could be domestic posturing aimed at calming down the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) which previously sent a letter to Joe Biden urging him to broker peace between Kiev and Moscow, according to Pyne.

https://sputniknews.com/20221111/we-have-had-enough-why-western-leaders-populations-call-for-halting-money-flow-to-ukraine-1104025789.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221026/observers-support-for-bidens-proxy-war-in-ukraine-is-cracking-among-us-lawmakers-citizens-1102735161.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220316/ex-dod-officer-neutral-ukraine-would-be-better-for-us-than-protracted-conflict-1093935167.html

russia

ukraine

donbass

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russo-ukrainian conflict, russian special military operation, jake sullivan visit to kiev, volodymyr zelensky, peace talks, us midterm elections, gop-controlled house of representatives, military aid to kiev, us national interests