https://sputniknews.com/20220316/ex-dod-officer-neutral-ukraine-would-be-better-for-us-than-protracted-conflict-1093935167.html

Ex-DoD Officer: 'Neutral' Ukraine Would Be Better For US Than Protracted Conflict

Ex-DoD Officer: 'Neutral' Ukraine Would Be Better For US Than Protracted Conflict

On 11 March, Joe Biden signed off on $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine, including $3.65 billion worth of arms; on 12 March, the US allocated another $200... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T18:16+0000

2022-03-16T18:16+0000

2022-03-16T18:16+0000

situation in ukraine

us

world

opinion

pentagon

russia

europe

joe biden

neutrality

finland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090079853_0:275:3043:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_5f0c08743493a658aae6f5a3d059de93.jpg

"At this point, the Biden administration does not appear to have any endgame in mind," says David T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former U.S. Department of Defenсe officer. "It's only strategy appears to be to try to prolong the war in Ukraine as long as possible, with little to no regard for the lives of the tens of thousands of Ukrainians and the destruction of most of its major cities that would inevitably ensue, in the hopes that Russia will give up the fight and withdraw all of its military forces from the territory that Ukraine controlled prior to the Russian invasion."At the same time, the Biden administration's earlier plan of aiding the Ukrainian insurgency against the Russian military does not seem viable, because it "would not serve the US national security interest," according to the ex-Pentagon officer.In December 2021, the US administration task force, which includes the CIA and other key agencies, started examining how to ramp up Ukrainian insurgency "without directly involving US troops" in case Russia engages in a military conflict with the Ukrainian government forces, according to the Washington Post.NATO Troops, No-Fly Zones & False Flag OpsMeanwhile, some politicians including Ludovic Hood, the former adviser to VPs Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, proposed to "insert heavily armoured forces into pockets of western Ukraine." At the same time, 27 former American diplomats and ex-DoD officials signed an open letter to President Joe Biden urging him to implement a "limited no-fly zone in Ukraine." Both requests have been rejected by the White House so far.The former Pentagon officer expresses skepticism about the allegations voiced by some US lawmakers and mainstream media pundits that Russia could resort to using weapons of mass destruction to quickly end the special operation on its terms."There is no evidence whatsoever that I am aware of in the open-source international media to substantiate such spurious claims that Russia has any plans to do so," says Pyne. "Furthermore, Russia has thus far demonstrated surprising restraint in refraining from using its most powerful weapons against Ukraine in an effort to limit civilian casualties and collateral damage, which has been encouraging."The EMP Task Force scholar notes that he finds it interesting that "Western leaders began circulating these suspicious reports that Russia may be planning to use chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine after Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland admitted under oath in a US Senate hearing that the US has been funding 26 Ukrainian biological research labs for many years and was very concerned that biological weapon samples might fall into Russian hands.""That was essentially an admission by the US government that Ukraine does in fact have US-funded biological weapons research labs even though it has stated that these research labs are defensive in nature," he remarks.At the same time, Pyne rejects allegations that the Pentagon could be planning false flag ops involving chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine in cahoots with Ukrainian nationalists to pin the blame on Russia.View From the West: Ukraine as 'Neutral State'President Biden could help end the conflict and must take the lead in taking a stand for peace by increasing its support for the efforts of the Israeli government and other international leaders to mediate an end to the conflict, argues Pyne.These terms include Ukraine amending its constitution to prohibit its government from aligning with any military bloc including NATO; the indefinite suspension of all military ties and future military assistance to Ukraine by NATO countries; its recognition of Crimea's reunification with Russia as well as the independence of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics along their constitutional boundaries. In return, Russia would withdraw all of its military forces from Ukrainian territory and guarantee Ukraine’s territorial integrity, according to the scholar.As the EMP Task Force scholar noted in his recent National Interest op-ed, "the effect of such an agreement would be very similar to the Moscow Peace Treaty of 1940, which ended the Winter War between Finland and the USSR and ensured Finland’s long-term independence."The biggest obstacle for this is that the United States and NATO continue to give false hope to Ukrainian leaders and the fact that Washington "has painted itself into a corner by propagating false accusations of systematic Russian war crimes in Ukraine and deliberate targeting of civilians on a systematic scale," according to the ex-DoD officer."I fear that the Biden administration is overly concerned about being criticised for accommodating Russia even though in this instance it is in the US national security interest to do so in order to avoid a war between the nuclear superpowers and to normalise diplomatic relations with Moscow as well as to overturn self-defeating economic sanctions on Russia that threaten a global recession," Pyne concludes.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, world, opinion, pentagon, russia, europe, joe biden, neutrality, finland, nuclear, nuclear weapons, nato, nato expansion