https://sputniknews.com/20221112/what-is-known-about-ships-spotted-near-nord-stream-pipelines-prior-to-blasts-1104038271.html

What is Known About Unidentified Ships Spotted Near Nord Stream Pipelines Prior to Blasts?

What is Known About Unidentified Ships Spotted Near Nord Stream Pipelines Prior to Blasts?

two unidentified vessels were spotted passing in the vicinity of nord stream 1 and 2 pipelines prior to the underwater blasts there

2022-11-12T05:52+0000

2022-11-12T05:52+0000

2022-11-12T06:31+0000

nord stream sabotage

russia

nord stream

nord stream pipeline

nord stream 2

nord stream 1

sabotage

satellite imaging

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg

Two unidentified vessels passed within the vicinity of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines prior to the underwater blasts there on September 26, according to newly-revealed satellite imagery analysis, prompting further speculation regarding what Russia has blasted as "obvious terrorist attack."Here is what we know about the two ships so far.'Dark Vessels'The pair of ships that made their way through the area where explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines were "dark ships," judging by satellite data monitoring firm SpaceKnow. What this means is that the vessels had their automatic identification system (AIS) transponders deactivated for some reason.This is highly unusual, as in line with international regulations all large craft are required to install AIS and keep it turned on. The tracking system is instrumental in navigating and dodging any possible collision with another vessel. Since the ships in question had their beacons off, they did not broadcast their names, positioning, the direction they were heading in, or speed.There does exist the possibility that a tracking system could have failed, for some reason, and ceased to communicate with either satellites or on-land receivers. With this specific area of the Baltic Sea being one of the busiest sea routes, any vessel deliberately shutting down its tracker can be suspected of being guided by some clandestine or classified purpose.'Glowing Objects'The unknown vessels could be seen as “glowing objects” in the vicinity of the subsequent Nord Stream leak sites in the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) images provided by satellites. The unidentified vessels were of a significant size, each one measuring from about 95 to 130 meters long, according to the imagery analysis. What SAR technology does is bounce radio waves off the ground, subsequently creating images. In the case of metal objects, the imagery shows them as bright, and “glowing”, as was the case with the two vessels.'Days Before the Blasts'The detection of the vessels had come ostensibly after at least ninety days-worth of archived satellite images for the “area of interest” were scoured.The area of the explosions was then zoomed-in on, with the analysis covering a range of about 400 square meters in the immediate vicinity of the incident, as well as an outlying area stretching for several kilometers. Archive imagery revealed that in the weeks that preceded the bombing attack on Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines 25 vessels had made their way along this specific route in the Baltic sea, ranging from “cargo ships to multipurpose larger ships.”The two vessels in question were singled out specifically because the 23 other ships all had their AIS beacons in operational mode.More importantly, these large, unidentified vessels passed within the vicinity of area where a series of explosions rocked the Nord Stream pipelines carrying Russian gas to Germany occurred just several days later.When a spate of explosions rocked the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on September 26, Europe lost access to up to 110 billion cubic meters worth of natural gas, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.A month-long investigation led the Russian military to conclude that the Royal Navy was behind the sabotage. Moscow has blasted the Nord Stream incident as an "obvious terrorist attack." The spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said the world needed to know more about a text message allegedly sent by ex-UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to US State Secretary Antony Blinken minutes after the targeting of the Nord Stream pipeline network. Earlier, Kim Dotcom, the founder of Megaupload file-sharing website, tweeted that Truss had ostensibly used her iPhone to send a message to Blinken saying "It’s done" just minutes after the pipeline explosion. According to the entrepreneur, the text Truss sent is well known to the intelligence service of Russia and it is the reason Moscow believes that the United Kingdom was involved in the bombing attack.

https://sputniknews.com/20221111/two-unknown-ships-passed-near-nord-stream-pipelines-prior-to-blast-satellite-company-says-1104031582.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221110/why-is-there-an-energy-crisis-in-europe-and-is-russia-to-blame-1103986821.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221101/moscow-wants-answers-over-truss-alleged-its-done-sms-to-blinken-moments-after-nord-stream-blasts-1102909463.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

what is known about ships spotted near nord stream pipelines prior to blasts, two unidentified vessels passed in the vicinity of nord stream 1 and 2 pipelines prior to the underwater blasts there on september 26, according to newly-revealed satellite imagery analysis, russia has blasted explosions as obvious terrorist attack, sabotage incident, ships made their way through the area where explosions occurred, dark ships, vessels had their automatic identification system transponders turned off