https://sputniknews.com/20221115/48000-university-of-california-workers-demand-better-pay-in-biggest-higher-ed-strike-in-us-history-1104263893.html

48,000 University of California Workers Demand Better Pay in Biggest Higher Ed Strike in US History

48,000 University of California Workers Demand Better Pay in Biggest Higher Ed Strike in US History

Tens of thousands of employees of the University of California’s 10 college campuses have walked out on strike, demanding higher pay and better benefits in one... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-15T20:32+0000

2022-11-15T20:32+0000

2022-11-15T20:29+0000

americas

california

strike

us united auto workers (uaw)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104263746_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15352977d33cc2fe19524687d7fd2bfe.jpg

The United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union, which represents the UC workers, said on Monday night that the strike would continue on Tuesday. The strike has seen 48,000 college employees walk out on strike - the largest such strike at any academic institution in US history, according to the union.The workers have demanded better pay; more benefits, especially for parents; and coverage of their public transit costs, accusing UC of bad-faith bargaining and effective wage cuts by refusing to increase wages as fast as inflation is rising.UC Workers make an average of $24,000 a year - almost half of the cost of living in California, which has the third-highest cost of living of any US state. The striking workers have demanded their pay be increased to $54,000 per year.Labor actions have increased in frequency and militancy in recent years in the US as a mixture of rising costs of living and other burdens such as student loan debt combined with safety issues like COVID-19 mitigation measures to push workers into bolder collective action. Labor unions representing service workers at coffee houses and grocery stores, as well as in warehousing operations like at Amazon, have grown rapidly.In June, Bank of America executives gloated in an internal memo about the prospect of a recession, saying that “By the end of next year, we hope the ratio of job openings to unemployed is down to the more normal highs of the last business cycle.” That process has already begun, with the unemployment rate rising to 3.7% last month.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

california, strike, us united auto workers (uaw)