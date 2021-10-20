https://sputniknews.com/20211020/labor-activists-hail-striketober-as-over-100000-union-workers-across-us-prepare-work-stoppages-1090055313.html

Labor Activists Hail ‘Striketober’ as Over 100,000 Union Workers Across US Prepare Work Stoppages

A new wave of strikes is unfolding across the United States as many of the socioeconomic trends of the last 18 months come to a head. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

Close to 100,000 workers across several industries in the US are either on strike or preparing to go on strike this month, leading to the coining of a new labor hashtag: #striketober. Many are so-called “essential workers,” whose work was deemed necessary during pandemic lockdowns intended to keep the rest of the population safe from COVID-19. Having faced some of the highest death rates and worsening working conditions, many are now fed up and demanding better working conditions.Some of those on or preparing to strike include:Several other powerful strikes have concluded in recent days, including a monthslong effort by workers at Nabisco and a nationwide work stoppage of the weekend by Instacart workers, who are not unionized.Many of the strikes have seen violence as well, including numerous instances of strikers being hit by vehicles owned by management or buses carrying scabs, or workers willing to take the jobs of the striking workers. At the John Deere plant, injuries also resulted from attempts to replace striking assembly line workers with employees from other sectors untrained on such skilled work."We've definitely seen an uptick in late September and October," said Johnnie Kallas, a Ph.D. student at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) who tracks labor actions across the US, as told to NBC.Additional leverage could come from persistent worker shortages across many industrial sectors, as well as the associated product shortages resulting from backed up shipping ports and other breakdowns in the supply chain.Spike in Unionizing as Approval RisesIn addition to strikes, the pandemic has also sparked a wave of labor organizing, from Dollar General stores and Starbucks coffee shops to online shopping giant Amazon, which was found in violation of US labor laws in April after the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union objected to efforts by Amazon to affect the results of a unionization vote at its massive shipping facility in Bessmer, Alabama.While union membership in the US has halved since 1983 to just 11% of workers in 2020, largely thanks to an unceasing wave of industrial closures and flight driven by neoliberal economic policies and labor busting that at times was conducted by the US president, recent polls show that approval of labor unions is its highest in half a century. According to a Gallup poll in August, 68% of Americans approve of unions, with 78% of those between the ages of 18 and 29 approving.Other trends are driving worker organization as well, including rising poverty and hunger rates during the pandemic and persistent unemployment, all while the Biden administration allows special pandemic relief measures to expire.The Federal Reserve reported earlier this week that the richest 10% of Americans own 89% of all stocks on the US stock market, and that the richest 1% of the country had gained $6.5 trillion in corporate equities and mutual fund wealth since the pandemic began in March 2020, while the bottom 90% had collectively gained just $1.2 trillion in that time.

