Massachusetts Trader Joe’s Workers File for Union Vote in Potential First for Grocery Chain

According to the Boston Globe, a store in Hadley, just north of Springfield, filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday. It could become the first of more than 530 Trader Joe's stores to be represented collectively in negotiations with their employer. The company shares an owner with German grocery store chain Aldi.Following the trend set by Amazon and Starbucks workers, Trader Joe’s “crew members” are seeking to be represented by a labor union of their own creation - Trader Joe’s United - instead of a larger union.About 85 workers are employed at the Hadley store, more than half of whom reportedly support unionization, according to a lead organizer.According to the organizers, while early in the COVID-19 pandemic Trader Joe’s rigidly enforced safety measures such as mask-wearing and limits on customers inside the store, the company was also quick to roll back many of those protections as soon as vaccines became widely available in early 2021. Additional pay disappeared as well. As variants such as the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 emerged, which can evade immune protections, outbreaks among workers became increasingly common.They also said they had not been informed that Boston had passed a law requiring employers to give workers up to five paid days off because of COVID-19.Many of the other workplaces across the US that have sought union representation over the last two years have been driven by similar concerns, including Amazon and Starbucks, and many with established union representation went on strike over COVID-19 safety issues. One concentrated period of union activity in which nearly 100,000 US workers walked out of their jobs in protest or threatened to do so led to activists dubbing October 2021 “Striketober.”Despite its reputation for cheery customer service, Trader Joe’s has strongly resisted union organizing efforts over the years, with CEO Dan Bane sending employees a letter early in the pandemic addressing “the current barrage of union activity that has been directed at Trader Joe’s” by organizers who “clearly believe that now is a moment when they can create some sort of wedge in our company through which they can drive discontent.”Union membership in the US has halved since 1983, with just 11% of workers being represented by unions in 2020, largely thanks to an unceasing wave of industrial closures and flight driven by neoliberal economic policies and labor busting that at times was conducted by the US president. However, recent polls show that support for labor unions is at its highest level in half a century. According to a Gallup poll in August 2021, 68% of Americans approve of unions, with 78% of those between the ages of 18 and 29 approving.

