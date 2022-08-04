https://sputniknews.com/20220804/we-hope-more-americans-become-unemployed-leaked-bank-of-america-memo-says-1098123895.html

‘We Hope’ More Americans Become Unemployed, Leaked Bank of America Memo Says

The document, a “mid-year review” dated June 17, was written by Ethan Harris, the head of global economics research at Bank of America Securities, the corporation’s investment banking arm. According to The Intercept, which was given a copy of the document, Harris wrote down some predictions for the coming months, including that changes in the numbers of Americans looking for jobs “should help push up the unemployment rate.”The US economy has been steadily growing for more than two years, since the crash that accompanied the first mass lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Correspondingly, unemployment has reached historic lows, holding at just 3.6% in June 2022, according to the most recent report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). However, the costs of business have also risen, thanks to pandemic-connected delays and bottlenecks and rising oil prices, and inflation has also hit historic highs.The Federal Reserve, the US central bank, has responded in the predictable, textbook way of increasing interest rates in an effort to stabilize the currency’s value and avoid a disastrous wage-price spiral.Powell has instead used phrases such as a “soft or ‘soft-ish’ landing” to describe the desired effect of the Fed’s interest rate hikes, which are almost universally acknowledged to cause unemployment to rise.The decline of the dollar’s purchasing power isn’t an unavoidable consequence of rising costs: an April study by the Economic Policy Institute found that corporate profits accounted for 54% of inflation over the last two years, meaning that companies increasing their prices because consumers expect price increases has made inflation caused by other issues, such as pandemic-related expenses, twice as bad as it otherwise would have been.Bank of America’s profits have also declined over the last year, with the company reporting a 32% drop in earnings in the second quarter of 2022 compared to that quarter in 2021. However, thanks to rising interest rates, the company’s net interest income increased.Corporate bosses from Starbucks to Amazon have made clear how openly hostile they are to their workers organizing for better pay and working conditions, so any change of pace that could give them the upper hand is sure to be welcomed. Their profits, however, will stay as safe as ever.

