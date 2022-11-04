https://sputniknews.com/20221104/days-before-election-latest-labor-dept-report-says-us-economy-added-quarter-million-jobs-in-october-1103799038.html

Days Before Election, Latest Labor Dept Report Says US Economy Added Quarter-Million Jobs in October

Days Before Election, Latest Labor Dept Report Says US Economy Added Quarter-Million Jobs in October

Republicans have tried to cast US President Joe Biden as a poor manager of the economy, telling voters that his policies are responsible for the country’s... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-04T18:23+0000

2022-11-04T18:23+0000

2022-11-04T18:23+0000

americas

us

jobs report

2022 midterms

unemployment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089781475_0:0:3081:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_981e3e483dbc91fd086ae725b40dc34b.jpg

The US economy added another 261,000 jobs in October, although unemployment also paradoxically rose by 306,000, reaching 3.7%, according to the latest monthly report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report also found that average hourly earnings for private sector workers increased modestly by 0.4%, or just $0.12, and that wages have increased by 4.7% since October 2021. While the October consumer price index report isn’t expected until later in the month, the September report recorded an 8.2% increase in the prices of basic commodities compared to a year ago - twice the increase seen in workers’ pay in that time.Increasing interest rates brings with it the risk of recession as well as increasing unemployment. Indeed, both senior Fed members and corporate leaders have said these outcomes are desirable.It’s common in US politics for the president’s party to lose the midterm elections, and Republicans have campaigned heavily on US President Joe Biden’s shortcomings being reflective of the entire Democratic Party. Many important races are neck-and-neck, leaving the outcome vulnerable to even slight influences, such as a strong jobs report."But if these trends continue, as we expect, markets will start to push the Fed - and especially Chair Powell - to rethink the idea of continued hikes next year,” he added.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, jobs report, 2022 midterms, unemployment