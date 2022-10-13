https://sputniknews.com/20221013/us-inflation-report-shows-82-price-increase-over-september-2021-despite-fed-rate-hikes-1101824448.html

US Inflation Report Shows 8.2% Price Increase Over September 2021, Despite Fed Rate Hikes

The US dollar has continued to depreciate in value, despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to curb new lending. An increasing number of economists from the... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

Prices on US consumer products increased by an average of 8.2% in September 2022 as compared to a year earlier, a Thursday report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed.The news means the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, can be expected to make another strong increase in interest rates at its November 1 meeting. Since April, the Fed has steadily increased the federal funds rate, which governs how much banks can lend to one another overnight, which is its standard policy tool for combating inflation.Adding to the challenge is that inflation isn’t just being caused by increased shipping expenses or the reduced supply of key commodities such as gasoline: it’s also being driven by fatter profit margins. An April study by the Economic Policy Institute found that corporate profits accounted for 54% of inflation in the United States in the last two years.Indeed, the US Department of Commerce reported in July that the US had seen negative economic growth during the first two quarters of the year - the technical definition of a recession. However, Democratic leaders have pushed back, saying that low unemployment, high wages, and a strong stock market suggest the opposite. The entire US House of Representatives and one-third of the US Senate are up for election in November, and Democrats fear losing control of the legislature amid the tough economic headwinds.The Fed’s most recent Summary of Economic Projections last month showed the unemployment rate is expected to rise from its current 3.5% to 4.4% by next year, while US GDP growth is forecast to be just 0.2% for 2022.

