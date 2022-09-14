https://sputniknews.com/20220914/ruinous-at-home-dangerous-abroad-biden-policies-ignore-suffering-for-political-goals---expert-1100783381.html

'Ruinous at Home, Dangerous Abroad': Biden Policies Ignore Suffering for Political Goals - Expert

US President Joe Biden has authorized billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine over the last nine months and requested billions more, while at the same time pushing a boycott of Russian energy exports on nations around the world that is driving up oil prices and making inflation even worse.The Tuesday report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed consumer prices had increased by 8.3% in August 2022 over their prices in August 2021, meaning little impact has been made fighting inflation. Despite this, and despite a Commerce Department report showing the US is technically in a recession, the Biden administration has continued to claim that all is well in the US economy.Political commentator and former hedge fund manager Charles Ortel told Sputnik on Wednesday that “inflation is a cruel and unforgiving tax” that hurts the poor the most, who are likely to vote against the Democrats in the November elections if things fail to improve.“Throughout modern American history, voters have cared most about whether after-tax incomes are rising faster than the cost of living, and about whether they are safe in their communities. Abundant evidence across America suggests that Biden initiatives are ruinous at home and dangerous abroad. So, Democrats and RINOS (Republicans in Name Only) who support them should be worried about the looming elections on 8 November 2022. Yet, Biden and his supporters still project confidence in their chances.”Noting that for economists, making predictions about inflation “seems more like a SWAG - ‘sophisticated wild-ass guess,’” Ortel noted three questions that dominate the concerns of ordinary American households:“Absent a deep recession or a depression, inflation could soar into double digits in America, particularly if we have a cold winter here. And for about 85% of American households, inflation is a cruel and unforgiving tax, one that hurts the poorest among us the most, as the wealthy can dip into savings to defray rising costs,” he noted.Ortel noted that since the end of the Cold War, “America and her allies have rushed to embrace unregulated globalism - a system where no national government is strong enough or willing to hold multinational enterprises in check, whether these are profit-seeking or non-profit organizations.”This system, he says, “has entrenched power in a handful of self-proclaimed ‘elites’ who are much wealthier and more powerful than they were in 1989,” widening the gap between rich and poor in America and the world. The contest between these worlds is part of the present political struggle, both domestically and internationally.“Soon, we may find out just who may be too big to fail and whether failure is an option.”

