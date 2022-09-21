https://sputniknews.com/20220921/us-federal-reserve-ups-interest-rates-by-75-base-points-in-fifth-straight-anti-inflation-hike-1101062159.html

US Federal Reserve Ups Interest Rates by 75 Base Points in Fifth Straight Anti-Inflation Hike

US Federal Reserve Ups Interest Rates by 75 Base Points in Fifth Straight Anti-Inflation Hike

The US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced on Wednesday it was increasing the federal funds rate by another 75 base points

September is the fifth month in a row that the central bank has increased interest rates since deciding in April that rising inflation was no longer tolerable.Powell said he was confident the central bank was moving towards a point that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%. However, he also announced a higher expected annual inflation rate for the year: 5.4%, up from the previous estimate of 5.2%.Still, the most recent monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported high inflation, with commodity prices in August being 8.3% higher than a year prior. The report showed the Fed’s actions have had little effect on inflation, which remains at a 40-year high point, and the anticipation of a more substantial rate hike by the central bank has kept Wall Street stocks down for weeks.Economists have also warned that more rate hikes will slow the economy, possibly triggering a deeper recession and a rise in unemployment, although according to Commerce Department statistics, the US has been in a recession since July.The Summary of Economic Projections from the Fed showed unemployment rate is expected to rise from its current 3.7% to 4.4% by next year, and that growth in the US gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to be just 0.2% for 2022.

