Somalia’s President Visits Troops Training in Eritrea, Holds Talks About Security Issues
Somali President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, on Friday. During his second visit to the country, the leader is expected to hold talks with Eritrea's President on regional issues of common concern such as joint actions in the fight against terrorism.According to the Eritrea’s Ministry of information, Mohamud and his delegation visited the Eritrean Aviation College, where more than 200 Somalian cadets are being trained. In his speech to the trainees, he highlighted that they bear a “heavy responsibility” and expressed his hopes that they will be able to play an important role “in the restoration of the once strong Air Force in Africa”. The President also took part in the briefing on the development stage of the college. Later, he held extensive talks with Eritrea’s President, Isaias Afwerki, on the situation in Somalia, recent events in the country - particularly the terror attacks - and advancing bilateral ties and "regional trends". According to local media reports, Mohamud headed to Eritrea this week to hold talks with his Eritrean counterpart on ways of returning Somali troops after three years of military training. During his first visit to Eritrea in July, the president visited Somali soldiers who had been improving qualifications in the country for three years. Eritrea’s Information Ministry stated at that time that Somalia’s president arrived to the port city of Mossawa where he "inspected a military parade of speed boats of members of the Somali army".Somali troops have been receiving specialized training in Eritrea since 2019, which was officially announced by the Eritrean Government in July, 2022. It was the first time Eritrea confirmed military training of members of the Somali national army. According to media reports, the number of Somali forces training in Eritrea is estimated to be more than 5,000. After returning home, Eritrea-trained troops are expected to participate in the fight against Islamist militant group al-Shabab* as Somalia intensifies its counter-terrorism efforts.The administration of Somalia’s president faces big challenges such as containing terrorist attacks, tackling a devastating drought, and at the same time trying to hold the fractious country together. Amid all these grave difficulties, President Mohamud is seeking for regional support and cooperation, enhancing relations with neighboring countries in the pursuit of peace, security and progress in the Horn of Africa.Recently, President Mohamud, commenting on the present situation in the country, claimed that the drought is only exacerbated by increasing terrorist attacks that undermine Somali people’s daily life and specifically agricultural practices needed to ensure food security in the region. As a result of the recent terrorist attack in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, which occurred on 30 November, at least 120 were killed and 300 more were injured. The al-Shabab terrorists are thought to be responsible for the incident. After the blast, the neighboring country of Kenya sent Somalia a planeload of humanitarian aid that included pharmaceuticals and food.*a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
The Somalian president made his first official visit to Eritrea as the newly elected head of state in July this year. Among the topics discussed during the visit was the return of Somali soldiers who were sent to the neighboring country to receive specialized training. The same topic is reportedly one of the main reasons for the present visit.
Somali President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, on Friday. During his second visit to the country, the leader is expected to hold talks with Eritrea's President on regional issues of common concern such as joint actions in the fight against terrorism.
According to the Eritrea’s Ministry of information
, Mohamud and his delegation visited the Eritrean Aviation College, where more than 200 Somalian cadets are being trained. In his speech to the trainees, he highlighted that they bear a “heavy responsibility” and expressed his hopes that they will be able to play an important role “in the restoration of the once strong Air Force in Africa”. The President also took part in the briefing on the development stage of the college.
Later, he held extensive talks with Eritrea’s President, Isaias Afwerki, on the situation in Somalia, recent events in the country - particularly the terror attacks - and advancing bilateral ties and "regional trends".
According to local media reports
, Mohamud headed to Eritrea this week to hold talks with his Eritrean counterpart on ways of returning Somali troops after three years of military training. During his first visit to Eritrea in July, the president visited Somali soldiers who had been improving qualifications in the country for three years.
Eritrea’s Information Ministry stated
at that time that Somalia’s president arrived to the port city of Mossawa where he "inspected a military parade of speed boats of members of the Somali army".
Somali troops have been receiving specialized training in Eritrea since 2019, which was officially announced by the Eritrean Government in July, 2022. It was the first time Eritrea confirmed military training of members of the Somali national army. According to media reports
, the number of Somali forces training in Eritrea is estimated to be more than 5,000.
After returning home, Eritrea-trained troops are expected to participate in the fight against Islamist militant group al-Shabab* as Somalia intensifies its counter-terrorism efforts.
The administration of Somalia’s president faces big challenges such as containing terrorist attacks
, tackling a devastating drought, and at the same time trying to hold the fractious country together. Amid all these grave difficulties, President Mohamud is seeking for regional support and cooperation, enhancing relations with neighboring countries in the pursuit of peace, security and progress in the Horn of Africa.
Recently, President Mohamud, commenting on the present situation in the country, claimed that the drought
is only exacerbated by increasing terrorist attacks that undermine Somali people’s daily life and specifically agricultural practices needed to ensure food security in the region.
As a result of the recent terrorist attack in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, which occurred on 30 November, at least 120 were killed and 300 more were injured. The al-Shabab terrorists are thought to be responsible for the incident. After the blast, the neighboring country of Kenya sent
Somalia a planeload of humanitarian aid that included pharmaceuticals and food.
*a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states