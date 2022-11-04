International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/kenya-sends-four-tons-of-humanitarian-aid-to-somalia-for-mogadishu-blast-victims-1103787295.html
Kenya Sends Four Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Somalia for Mogadishu Blast Victims
Kenya Sends Four Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Somalia for Mogadishu Blast Victims
On Saturday, Somalia's capital was rocked by twin terrorist attacks which resulted in the nation's deadliest act of terrorism in recent years. At least 120... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T13:36+0000
2022-11-04T13:36+0000
africa
hunger
famine
aid
humanitarian aid
foreign aid
kenya
somalia
drought
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103787483_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_baca4e7a01270628f9799bb2c9a0846b.jpg
Nairobi has sent a plane loaded with humanitarian aid to its eastern neighbor Somalia, which was recently hit by a double bombing, the Kenyan military stated.According to the military, the relief package contained various pharmaceuticals and food supplies, such as corned meat, dry potatoes, onions, bread, carrots, and mixed vegetables. A total of 4,244kg of essential relief supplies were flown to Mogadishu to help the survivors.Thomas Chepkuto, Kenya's ambassador to Somalia, noted that terrorism knows no borders and that cooperation between the neighbors is essential in the battle against it. The bombings took place at the Mogadishu Sobe crossroads, close to the Federal Ministry of Education's buildings. In 2017, an Al-Shabab* vehicle attack at the same intersection killed more than 500 people.After the blast, Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, vowed to wage an unrelenting war against the Al-Shabaab terrorists who are thought to have been responsible for the attack.According to UN data, more than a quarter of Kenyans who live in arid and semi-arid areas experience food insecurity because of one of the worst droughts East Africa has experienced in decades brought on by a fourth season of insufficient rains. However, Somalia, according to experts, is one of the most food insecure and drought-affected countries, which has been exacerbated by internal instability and rampant terrorism. Last week, the head of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said that despite billions of dollars being contributed to solve the climate crisis, the famine in Somalia has barely been considered.*a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/pending-nightmare-somalia-faces-famine-as-country-hit-by-worst-drought-in-40-years-1101571682.html
kenya
somalia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103787483_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_fa93beddb9853a1e71bbb6792ac92168.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hunger, famine, aid, humanitarian aid, foreign aid, kenya, somalia, drought
hunger, famine, aid, humanitarian aid, foreign aid, kenya, somalia, drought

Kenya Sends Four Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Somalia for Mogadishu Blast Victims

13:36 GMT 04.11.2022
© Photo : Ministry of Defense of KenyaKenya sends humanitarian aid to the victims of the terror attack in Mogadishu, Somalia.
Kenya sends humanitarian aid to the victims of the terror attack in Mogadishu, Somalia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2022
© Photo : Ministry of Defense of Kenya
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Kirill Kurevlev
Managing Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
On Saturday, Somalia's capital was rocked by twin terrorist attacks which resulted in the nation's deadliest act of terrorism in recent years. At least 120 people were killed and 300 more were injured in the incident, according to the authorities.
Nairobi has sent a plane loaded with humanitarian aid to its eastern neighbor Somalia, which was recently hit by a double bombing, the Kenyan military stated.
According to the military, the relief package contained various pharmaceuticals and food supplies, such as corned meat, dry potatoes, onions, bread, carrots, and mixed vegetables. A total of 4,244kg of essential relief supplies were flown to Mogadishu to help the survivors.

“We feel the pain that our brothers and sisters in Somalia are feeling and we are grateful to President William Ruto for this initiative which will help alleviate the suffering of our neighbors,” Colonel Victor Kang’ethe of Kenya's military said.

Thomas Chepkuto, Kenya's ambassador to Somalia, noted that terrorism knows no borders and that cooperation between the neighbors is essential in the battle against it.

“We condemn those who carried out the heinous attack and empathize with the families who lost their loved ones. And to those who were injured we wish them a quick recovery. We shall continue supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in the war against the Al Shabaab militia," he is quoted as saying.

The bombings took place at the Mogadishu Sobe crossroads, close to the Federal Ministry of Education's buildings. In 2017, an Al-Shabab* vehicle attack at the same intersection killed more than 500 people.
After the blast, Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, vowed to wage an unrelenting war against the Al-Shabaab terrorists who are thought to have been responsible for the attack.
According to UN data, more than a quarter of Kenyans who live in arid and semi-arid areas experience food insecurity because of one of the worst droughts East Africa has experienced in decades brought on by a fourth season of insufficient rains.
However, Somalia, according to experts, is one of the most food insecure and drought-affected countries, which has been exacerbated by internal instability and rampant terrorism.
People wait for food distributions and health services at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Baidoa, Somalia, on February 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
Africa
'Pending Nightmare': Somalia Faces Famine as Country Hit by Worst Drought in 40 Years
6 October, 13:12 GMT
Last week, the head of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said that despite billions of dollars being contributed to solve the climate crisis, the famine in Somalia has barely been considered.
*a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала