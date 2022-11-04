https://sputniknews.com/20221104/kenya-sends-four-tons-of-humanitarian-aid-to-somalia-for-mogadishu-blast-victims-1103787295.html
Kenya Sends Four Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Somalia for Mogadishu Blast Victims
Nairobi has sent a plane loaded with humanitarian aid to its eastern neighbor Somalia, which was recently hit by a double bombing, the Kenyan military stated.According to the military, the relief package contained various pharmaceuticals and food supplies, such as corned meat, dry potatoes, onions, bread, carrots, and mixed vegetables. A total of 4,244kg of essential relief supplies were flown to Mogadishu to help the survivors.Thomas Chepkuto, Kenya's ambassador to Somalia, noted that terrorism knows no borders and that cooperation between the neighbors is essential in the battle against it. The bombings took place at the Mogadishu Sobe crossroads, close to the Federal Ministry of Education's buildings. In 2017, an Al-Shabab* vehicle attack at the same intersection killed more than 500 people.After the blast, Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, vowed to wage an unrelenting war against the Al-Shabaab terrorists who are thought to have been responsible for the attack.According to UN data, more than a quarter of Kenyans who live in arid and semi-arid areas experience food insecurity because of one of the worst droughts East Africa has experienced in decades brought on by a fourth season of insufficient rains. However, Somalia, according to experts, is one of the most food insecure and drought-affected countries, which has been exacerbated by internal instability and rampant terrorism. Last week, the head of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said that despite billions of dollars being contributed to solve the climate crisis, the famine in Somalia has barely been considered.*a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
Kenya Sends Four Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Somalia for Mogadishu Blast Victims
On Saturday, Somalia's capital was rocked by twin terrorist attacks which resulted in the nation's deadliest act of terrorism in recent years. At least 120 people were killed and 300 more were injured in the incident, according to the authorities.
Nairobi has sent a plane loaded with humanitarian aid to its eastern neighbor Somalia, which was recently hit by a double bombing, the Kenyan military stated.
According to the military, the relief package contained various pharmaceuticals and food supplies, such as corned meat, dry potatoes, onions, bread, carrots, and mixed vegetables. A total of 4,244kg of essential relief supplies were flown to Mogadishu to help the survivors.
“We feel the pain that our brothers and sisters in Somalia are feeling and we are grateful to President William Ruto for this initiative which will help alleviate the suffering of our neighbors,” Colonel Victor Kang’ethe of Kenya's military said.
Thomas Chepkuto, Kenya's ambassador to Somalia, noted that terrorism knows no borders and that cooperation between the neighbors is essential in the battle against it.
“We condemn those who carried out the heinous attack and empathize with the families who lost their loved ones. And to those who were injured we wish them a quick recovery. We shall continue supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in the war against the Al Shabaab militia," he is quoted as saying.
The bombings took place at the Mogadishu Sobe crossroads, close to the Federal Ministry of Education's buildings. In 2017, an Al-Shabab* vehicle attack at the same intersection killed more than 500 people.
After the blast, Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, vowed to wage an unrelenting war against the Al-Shabaab terrorists who are thought to have been responsible for the attack.
According to UN data,
more than a quarter of Kenyans who live in arid and semi-arid areas experience food insecurity because of one of the worst droughts East Africa has experienced in decades brought on by a fourth season of insufficient rains.
However, Somalia,
according to experts, is one of the most food insecure and drought-affected countries, which has been exacerbated by internal instability and rampant terrorism.
Last week, the head of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said that
despite billions of dollars being contributed to solve the climate crisis, the famine in Somalia has barely been considered.
*a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states