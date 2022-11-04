https://sputniknews.com/20221104/kenya-sends-four-tons-of-humanitarian-aid-to-somalia-for-mogadishu-blast-victims-1103787295.html

Kenya Sends Four Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Somalia for Mogadishu Blast Victims

Kenya Sends Four Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Somalia for Mogadishu Blast Victims

On Saturday, Somalia's capital was rocked by twin terrorist attacks which resulted in the nation's deadliest act of terrorism in recent years. At least 120... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-04T13:36+0000

2022-11-04T13:36+0000

2022-11-04T13:36+0000

africa

hunger

famine

aid

humanitarian aid

foreign aid

kenya

somalia

drought

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103787483_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_baca4e7a01270628f9799bb2c9a0846b.jpg

Nairobi has sent a plane loaded with humanitarian aid to its eastern neighbor Somalia, which was recently hit by a double bombing, the Kenyan military stated.According to the military, the relief package contained various pharmaceuticals and food supplies, such as corned meat, dry potatoes, onions, bread, carrots, and mixed vegetables. A total of 4,244kg of essential relief supplies were flown to Mogadishu to help the survivors.Thomas Chepkuto, Kenya's ambassador to Somalia, noted that terrorism knows no borders and that cooperation between the neighbors is essential in the battle against it. The bombings took place at the Mogadishu Sobe crossroads, close to the Federal Ministry of Education's buildings. In 2017, an Al-Shabab* vehicle attack at the same intersection killed more than 500 people.After the blast, Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, vowed to wage an unrelenting war against the Al-Shabaab terrorists who are thought to have been responsible for the attack.According to UN data, more than a quarter of Kenyans who live in arid and semi-arid areas experience food insecurity because of one of the worst droughts East Africa has experienced in decades brought on by a fourth season of insufficient rains. However, Somalia, according to experts, is one of the most food insecure and drought-affected countries, which has been exacerbated by internal instability and rampant terrorism. Last week, the head of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said that despite billions of dollars being contributed to solve the climate crisis, the famine in Somalia has barely been considered.*a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

https://sputniknews.com/20221006/pending-nightmare-somalia-faces-famine-as-country-hit-by-worst-drought-in-40-years-1101571682.html

kenya

somalia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

hunger, famine, aid, humanitarian aid, foreign aid, kenya, somalia, drought