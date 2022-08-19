https://sputniknews.com/20220819/un-warns-22-million-face-starvatin-in-horn-of-africa-1099777164.html

UN Warns 22 Million Face Starvation in Horn of Africa

UN Warns 22 Million Face Starvation in Horn of Africa

Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia are facing the worst drought in 40 years, with conditions there akin to famine in the hardest-hit areas, aid groups say. 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

22 million people are at risk of starvation in the drought-ravaged Horn of Africa, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Friday.According to the WFP, the number of affected people will continue to climb, while "the severity of hunger will deepen if the next rainy season... fails and the most vulnerable people do not receive humanitarian relief.""Needs will remain high into 2023 and famine is now a serious risk, particularly in Somalia" where nearly half the population of 15 million is seriously hungry," it continued, adding that $418 million is needed over the next six months in order to help the most affected.Earlier this week, the first vessel transporting wheat to support the WFP's humanitarian operation in the Horn of Africa left the port of Yuzhny in Ukraine, under the Istanbul grain deal signed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN in late July.

