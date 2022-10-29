https://sputniknews.com/20221029/as-floods-and-drought-threaten-somalias-livestock-women-become-khat-traders-1102819187.html

As Floods and Drought Threaten Somalia's Livestock, Women Become Khat Traders

While Somalia has been struggling with its worst drought in the past 40 years, the city of Qardho, located in the northeastern part of the country, faced an opposite crisis last week when a flash flood raged through it.Koshin explained that this was not the first time this kind of flash flood had disrupted the lives of of the city's residents.To her surprise, Koshin found out that the flash flood was not caused by heavy rainfall in Qardho.Nevertheless, the activist pointed out that flash floods were only a part of the complex problems that Somalia had been struggling with in recent years.Losing Key Source of IncomeAccording to the World Food Program under the United Nations, Somalia is experiencing catastrophic hunger as more than 7.1 million people in the country face acute food insecurities because of the extreme drought in the Horn of Africa.A total of 1.5 million children under 5 face acute malnutrition and more than a million people have been displaced by the drought, the UN agency said.Koshin explained how the drought destroyed the key source of income for many families in Somalia.Never-Ending Civil WarIn addition to natural disasters such as drought and floods, the ongoing civil war between the government forces and Islamic jihadist group al-Shabaab* has forced millions of Somalis to flee the conflict zones.According to the latest report from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, over 1.4 million individuals have been internally displaced in Somalia in 2022.As the Somali government tried to step up its efforts in the battle against the al-Shabaab, some local reporters questioned whether certain new restrictions could threaten freedom of expression inside the country.The Federal Government of Somalia issued a new directive on October 8 that prohibited the dissemination of extreme ideology messages through both traditional media broadcasts and social media.However, a number of media associations in Somalia have expressed concerns over the new regulation, which could be used to silence legitimate critics of the government and its security forces.On October 10, Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, the secretary general of the Somali Journalists Syndicate, led a press conference co-organized by four other media associations, namely the Somalia Mechanism for Safety of Journalists, the Federation of Somali Journalists, the Somali Media Association and the Somali Independent Media Houses Association.During the press conference, Mumin detailed the possible negative impact of the new government directive on press freedom and freedom of expression in the country.Unfortunately, Mumin was arrested by Somalia’s Intelligence and Security Agency the next day, when he was traveling to Nairobi through the Aden Adde International airport in Mogadishu.Mohamed Bulbul, the information secretary of the Somali Journalists Syndicate, explained how the government’s new directive could disrupt independent reporting by journalists in the country.In the week following Mumin’s arrest, a number of other journalists were also arrested in various regions in Somalia, according to the Somali Journalists Syndicate.Reporters in Somalia have become one of the most vulnerable groups in the country as they are targeted by both the government and al-Shabaab, Bulbul pointed out.Bulbul has been working as a reporter for Universal Somali TV for over seven years.As for the ongoing civil war, Bulbul does not believe the government forces could defeat the al-Shabaab in the near future.Following a presidential election that had been delayed for more than a year, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office as the new president of Somalia in May.Gender Roles Changing Amid CrisisNevertheless, the ongoing humanitarian crisis and security problems in Somalia could become an opportunity for Somali women to transform their roles in the household, Koshin, an activist who has been advocating gender equality, suggested.Somali women’s role in the khat stimulant trade in the country was a good example of this transformation, Koshin added.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

