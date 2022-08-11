https://sputniknews.com/20220811/one-million-people-internally-displaced-due-to-protracted-drought-in-somalia-unhcr-1099484136.html

One Million People Internally Displaced Due to Protracted Drought in Somalia: UNHCR

GENEVA (Sputnik) - A devastating drought in Somalia, which began in January last year, forced one million people to move within the country, the United Nations... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

"More than 755,000 people have been internally displaced in Somalia because of the severe drought this year, bringing the total figure to one million people since January 2021 when the drought began," the organizations said in a statement.Somalia is going through a two-year period of severe drought, a situation not seen in more than 40 years, the UNHCR said, adding that many more people would be displaced due to famine in case an expected fifth rainy season fails to start.Somalia is about to witness the increase from some five million to more than seven million people facing severe famine in the near future, the agency said, adding that the effects of climate change and rising food prices due to the conflict in Ukraine would aggravate the crisis situation in the country.

