Over a Dozen Killed in Suicide Bombing at Military Base in Somalia's Capital

The attack comes a week after two car bombings in the capital took the lives of at least 100 people. Al-Shabab, an extremist group linked to al-Qaida, claimed... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 15 people were killed in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, when an explosion occurred at a military base in the south of the city, local media report. It remains unclear who is responsible for the suicide bombing, though the state-run Somali National News Agency has blamed al-Shabab for the attack, which took responsibility for two car bombings last weekend as it fights to the become ruled by Islamic law. The blast occurred on Saturday, at the General Dhagabadan militarya training facility, which is located at a former candy factory, the Garowe news portal said.At least 15 people were killed in the attack, and scores of others were wounded, Garowe reported on Saturday. Last weekend, 100 people died in the car bombings, and 300 others were injured. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected this year, said last weekend that his government was "winning" in their fight against the extremists. However the attacks have exhausted Somalia's weak health care systems as first responders struggle to address casualties.

