LIVE UPDATES: First Polling Stations Open in US 2022 Midterm Elections

People across America are heading to polling stations to cast their votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday.
Recent polls suggest that the Republican Party has a big chance to take over the House of Representatives, putting an end to the Democratic majority, while the Senate forecasts remain divided.
Reports also suggest that over 40 million Americans have already cast their ballots - 18.5 million people have voted early in-person and over 22 million have mailed in ballots.
