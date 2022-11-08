International
The 2022 midterm elections, slated for November 8, are set to see all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate to be contested.
LIVE UPDATES: First Polling Stations Open in US 2022 Midterm Elections
The voters will decide the fate of all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate, as well as 36 gubernatorial seats and 88 state legislature seats. 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: First Polling Stations Open in US 2022 Midterm Elections

11:00 GMT 08.11.2022
Being updated
The voters will decide the fate of all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate, as well as 36 gubernatorial seats and 88 state legislature seats.
People across America are heading to polling stations to cast their votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday.
Recent polls suggest that the Republican Party has a big chance to take over the House of Representatives, putting an end to the Democratic majority, while the Senate forecasts remain divided.
Reports also suggest that over 40 million Americans have already cast their ballots - 18.5 million people have voted early in-person and over 22 million have mailed in ballots.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
11:04 GMT 08.11.2022
FBI Sets Up Stations to Monitor Meddling in US Midterm Elections, Reports Say
The FBI has deployed stations for monitoring possible foreign meddling in the midterm elections to US Congress in a redoubled effort to tighten voting security, US media reported on Tuesday.
Midterm elections are taking place in the US on Tuesday, along with elections to 36 state governor offices.
According to TV, the FBI set up meddling tracking offices in its Washington, D.C. headquarters and 56 regional offices throughout the country. They will be run by a special task force as well as the criminal investigation division, cyber division and counter-terrorism division.
The FBI is concerned over possible foreign interference with US elections specifically by Russia, China and Iran, American media said.
