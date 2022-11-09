International
The 2022 midterm elections, slated for November 8, are set to see all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate to be contested.
Who is Winning the Midterms?
Who is Winning the Midterms?

14:32 GMT 09.11.2022 (Updated: 17:32 GMT 09.11.2022)
All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year in addition to various statewide and local positions. Who is winning the 2022 midterms? Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out the projected results.
