Why Trump is Winning in 2022 US Midterms

US left- and right-leaning media are presenting two different pictures of the unfolding midterms: the former claims that the "red wave" has not materialized; the latter is celebrating taking over the House and praying for victory in the battle for the Senate.Likewise, the US left-wing press rushed to throw into doubt Donald Trump's "king-making" abilities by claiming that not all of his "endorsements" played out well.In particular, they point to Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Trump-endorsed Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, who is projected to lose to Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. In Michigan, two Trump-backed Republicans, Tudor Dixon and Kristina Karamo, lost gubernatorial and secretary of state bids, respectively. Two Trump-endorsed Republicans, Doug Mastriano and Tom Michels, lost gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin; at least four Trump-backed GOP candidates have also been defeated by their Democratic peers while fighting for 17 House seats in swing states.Still, many races remain undecided, while some of them may end in run-offs. The liberal media is speculating that the GOP may grow unwilling to nominate Trump in 2024 if the former president officially throws his hat into the ring.In contrast, the US conservative press has placed emphasis on the GOP making progress in the House and projecting that the Republicans will solidly win the lower chamber. In addition to that, they are celebrating a spectacular win by Trump's protégé Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, the re-election of Trump-aligned Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas, as well as Trump-backed Kevin Stitt's victory in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race. As of yet, at least five out of 11 Trump endorsees have won Senate seats rated as "competitive" by Cook Political Report. One seat was lost by Oz, but another five remain undecided.US observers have particularly singled out Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance from Ohio and Katie Britt, a GOP hopeful who defeated Democrat Will Boyd in Alabama's race for the upper chamber. "We endorsed Katie and she did fantastically, 68 to 30," Trump said while making midterm remarks at Mar-a-Lago.Some Trump endorsees are competing with their fellow Republicans: thus, the ex-president backed Kelly Tshibaka is seeking to replace Alaska US Senator Lisa Murkowski in a closely-watched race. Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a devoted Trump ally who appears to have won reelection in the House, has already pledged to hold her party fellows "accountable."All in all, the former president endorsed 200 candidates during the GOP primaries, with 37 of them fighting for highly contested seats. Meanwhile, the liberal press raised the alarm on November 9 that a total of 150 "2020 election deniers" are projected to have won the midterms race, in a reference to Trump supporters who believe that the latest presidential election was awash with irregularities and fraud.The Trump political brand was put to the test on November 8, and it appears that the midterms bode well for the former president: the GOP's projected win in the House will bring an end to the Dems-led probe into his supporters, with the January 6 Committee on Capitol Attack becoming thing of the past.

