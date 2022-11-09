International
2022 US Midterms
The 2022 midterm elections, slated for November 8, are set to see all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate to be contested.
Republican Leader McCarthy Reportedly Working to Quickly Secure Votes for House Speaker
Republican Leader McCarthy Reportedly Working to Quickly Secure Votes for House Speaker
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is working to quickly secure enough votes in his party to become the speaker of the lower chamber... 09.11.2022
Republicans are projected to become the majority in the House of Representatives following Tuesday's midterm elections.Reports have indicated that about two dozen members of the Republican House Freedom Caucus could prevent McCarthy from becoming the majority leader.The minority leader will need to secure support from at least 218 colleagues to become speaker before a full House vote in January. The move would see the ouster of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.However, McCarthy is presently facing a challenge from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who has a proven track record of uniting Republicans across a wide range of concerns, including the Biden White House' Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan.“The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail,” Scalise said in a letter addressed to House GOP colleagues.Scalise has also indicated that he would not challenge McCarthy if the party chose to go with the California lawmaker.
Republican Leader McCarthy Reportedly Working to Quickly Secure Votes for House Speaker

20:19 GMT 09.11.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is working to quickly secure enough votes in his party to become the speaker of the lower chamber in the next term of Congress, US media has reported.
Republicans are projected to become the majority in the House of Representatives following Tuesday's midterm elections.
Reports have indicated that about two dozen members of the Republican House Freedom Caucus could prevent McCarthy from becoming the majority leader.
The minority leader will need to secure support from at least 218 colleagues to become speaker before a full House vote in January. The move would see the ouster of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
However, McCarthy is presently facing a challenge from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who has a proven track record of uniting Republicans across a wide range of concerns, including the Biden White House' Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan.
“The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail,” Scalise said in a letter addressed to House GOP colleagues.
“As your Majority Leader, I will work relentlessly to usher our vision through the House and show the country how conservative ideas can solve the problems that families are facing."
Scalise has also indicated that he would not challenge McCarthy if the party chose to go with the California lawmaker.
