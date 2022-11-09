https://sputniknews.com/20221109/republican-leader-mccarthy-reportedly-working-to-quickly-secure-votes-for-house-speaker-1103953670.html

Republican Leader McCarthy Reportedly Working to Quickly Secure Votes for House Speaker

Republican Leader McCarthy Reportedly Working to Quickly Secure Votes for House Speaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is working to quickly secure enough votes in his party to become the speaker of the lower chamber... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T20:19+0000

2022-11-09T20:19+0000

2022-11-09T20:16+0000

2022 us midterms

us

kevin mccarthy

steve scalise

house speaker

nancy pelosi

replacement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095474627_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6ae312f1b396de31ecd7b84c72a49ab4.jpg

Republicans are projected to become the majority in the House of Representatives following Tuesday's midterm elections.Reports have indicated that about two dozen members of the Republican House Freedom Caucus could prevent McCarthy from becoming the majority leader.The minority leader will need to secure support from at least 218 colleagues to become speaker before a full House vote in January. The move would see the ouster of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.However, McCarthy is presently facing a challenge from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who has a proven track record of uniting Republicans across a wide range of concerns, including the Biden White House' Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan.“The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail,” Scalise said in a letter addressed to House GOP colleagues.Scalise has also indicated that he would not challenge McCarthy if the party chose to go with the California lawmaker.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house of representatives, kevin mccarthy, steve scalise, house speaker, nancy pelosi