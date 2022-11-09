Republican Leader McCarthy Reportedly Working to Quickly Secure Votes for House Speaker
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., center, joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, pause during a news conference after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republicans chosen for the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Rep. Jordan, R-Ohio, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. McCarthy is denouncing the decision as "an egregious abuse of power," by Pelosi.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is working to quickly secure enough votes in his party to become the speaker of the lower chamber in the next term of Congress, US media has reported.
Republicans are projected to become the majority in the House of Representatives following Tuesday's midterm elections.
Reports have indicated that about two dozen members of the Republican House Freedom Caucus could prevent McCarthy from becoming the majority leader.
The minority leader will need to secure support from at least 218 colleagues to become speaker before a full House vote in January. The move would see the ouster of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
However, McCarthy is presently facing a challenge from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who has a proven track record of uniting Republicans across a wide range of concerns, including the Biden White House' Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan.
“The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail,” Scalise said in a letter addressed to House GOP colleagues.
“As your Majority Leader, I will work relentlessly to usher our vision through the House and show the country how conservative ideas can solve the problems that families are facing."
Scalise has also indicated that he would not challenge McCarthy if the party chose to go with the California lawmaker.