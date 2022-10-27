https://sputniknews.com/20221027/china-ready-to-coexist-peacefully-with-us-despite-being-labelled-greatest-political-challenge-1102750223.html

China Ready to ‘Coexist Peacefully' With US Despite Being Labelled 'Greatest Political Challenge'

China’s leader Xi Jinping has stated that his country is ready to engage with the United States in an effort to help foster global stability, according to state broadcaster CCTV.As Xi Jinping sent the congratulatory message to the committee’s annual Gala Dinner, he pointed out that China-US cooperation could be conducive to boosting stability globally and promoting world peace.He also thanked the committee for its work in "actively promoting" development of relations between the two countries. Xi also voiced appreciation to the committee members for actively promoting China-US exchanges and cooperation in various fields.US President Joe Biden also sent a congratulatory message to the event, according to the report. Earlier, during a meeting with his senior military advisers on October 26, Biden said the United States “does not seek conflict” with China, adding that the Chinese leader was aware of this, US media reported.The exchange of statements comes as the US national security strategy continues to declare that “the PRC [People’s Republic of China] represents America’s most consequential political challenge.” Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, in a speech at Georgetown University in October, said the 2020s would be a "decisive decade for America and the world," adding, "We will prioritise maintaining an enduring competitive edge over the PRC (People's Republic of China).” China was declared to be “the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to advance that objective".Amid a new spiral of tensions between China and the US, the issue of Taiwan - a self-ruled island that Beijing considers an inalienable part of its territory – has continuously soured relations. Despite the US shifting its recognition of the legitimate Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing in 1978, it has continued to maintain contacts with Taipei and funnel billions of dollars of weapons to the self-governing island.After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August in a move slammed by China as a provocative gesture of support for separatism, Beijing was prompted to launch large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Other high-level US delegations have since visited Taiwan, with Beijing reiterating that the One-China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations. Violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, warned Chinese authorities. At the recent 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, who secured a third term in power, said the "wheels of history are rolling on towards China’s reunification [with Taiwan]".A spokesman for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office echoed this stance, saying on October 26 at a press briefing that China was closer than ever to “complete reunification of the motherland.”Besides the Taiwan issue, the US notched up its standoff with China in the sphere of technology. In an effort to counter China’s growing technical clout last month, Washington clamped down on the Asian giant’s access to semiconductors and chip-making equipment, citing concerns they could be used for military purposes.Companies will no longer be allowed to supply advanced computing chips, chip-making equipment and other products to China unless they receive a special license, stated the package of restrictions released by the US Commerce Department. US President Joe Biden also signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin denounced the restrictions in a press briefing, saying they were “doomed to failure” and accused Washington of “and attempting to use its technological privileges to curb and suppress the advancement of emerging economies and developing countries.”Amid the recent moves and Washington's rhetoric towards China, Beijing has urged the US to stop spreading the 'outdated' theory of the Chinese threat."China is a partner and an opportunity for the development of all countries, not a challenge or a threat," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday at a briefing, adding that Washington would do better to try to build a new concept of openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

