China Urges US to Stop Spreading Myth About Alleged Chinese Threat: Foreign Ministry

Ukraine Has Been Turned Into Tool of US Foreign Policy, Has Practically Lost Its Sovereignty: Putin
"China is a partner and an opportunity for the development of all countries, not a challenge or a threat," Wang told a briefing.China urges Washington to try to build a new concept of openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation, and do more to promote world peace and development, Wang added.Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed during a telephone conversation to jointly respond to challenges from China.
10:59 GMT 26.10.2022
Chinese Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Max12Max / Chinese Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on the United States to stop spreading the outdated theory of the Chinese threat and better engage in building a new concept of mutually beneficial cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
"China is a partner and an opportunity for the development of all countries, not a challenge or a threat," Wang told a briefing.
China urges Washington to try to build a new concept of openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation, and do more to promote world peace and development, Wang added.
In this Aug. 25, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter conducts touch and go drills aboard the Legend-class cutter USCGC Munro in the Pacific Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2022
Opinion & Analysis
Scholars: US Expansion of Coast Guard & Cyber Prowess in Asia-Pacific Part of Anti-China Strategy
19 October, 18:55 GMT
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed during a telephone conversation to jointly respond to challenges from China.
