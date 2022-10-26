https://sputniknews.com/20221026/china-urges-us-to-stop-spreading-myth-about-alleged-chinese-threat-foreign-ministry-1102698156.html
China Urges US to Stop Spreading Myth About Alleged Chinese Threat: Foreign Ministry
China Urges US to Stop Spreading Myth About Alleged Chinese Threat: Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on the United States to stop spreading the outdated theory of the Chinese threat and better engage in building a new concept of... 26.10.2022
"China is a partner and an opportunity for the development of all countries, not a challenge or a threat," Wang told a briefing.China urges Washington to try to build a new concept of openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation, and do more to promote world peace and development, Wang added.Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed during a telephone conversation to jointly respond to challenges from China.
China Urges US to Stop Spreading Myth About Alleged Chinese Threat: Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on the United States to stop spreading the outdated theory of the Chinese threat and better engage in building a new concept of mutually beneficial cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
"China is a partner and an opportunity for the development of all countries, not a challenge or a threat," Wang told a briefing.
China urges Washington to try to build a new concept of openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation, and do more to promote world peace and development, Wang added.
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed during a telephone conversation to jointly respond to challenges from China
