China Chip Restrictions Will Backfire, Cause 'Severe Economic Pain' for US Itself, Observers Say

China Chip Restrictions Will Backfire, Cause ‘Severe Economic Pain’ for US Itself, Observers Say

The Biden administration imposed new "license requirements" restricting the sale of high-end graphics processors and artificial intelligence accelerators made... 01.09.2022

opinion & analysis

Washington’s decision to restrict the sale of advanced US computer equipment to China and Russia will backfire, the People’s Republic will inevitably come out stronger after a period of pain, and may even retaliate with measures that can devastate the US economy, a pair of China observers have told Sputnik.The high tech industry is a closed loop, Sisci says, with China producing goods and components which the US, Taiwan and other places dependent on, and vice versa.“Definitely, we can see that the United States wants to keep pushing China out of this loop and this could be a slippery slope. For the American high tech industry that could be possibly a blow because, of course, some production was moved to China, and these will have to be [reestablished in] the United States and this could take time and cause delays and setbacks in production,” he says.Pauken is convinced that China “will actually come out stronger” from the current predicament over the medium-to-long term, because it will be forced to be more independent technologically.The restrictions will also mean “closer cooperation on technologies between Russia and China. This is going to be the end result and Washington has not yet figured that out,” the observer argues.Two to three years from now, China will find new suppliers and new customers, shake up their supply chains and move toward localization, and the matter will become a moot point, the observer believes.Possible RetaliationSisci believes Beijing could hold off on taking any kind of major tit-for-tat measures to the chip snub until after the upcoming October Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, at which the nation’s political, economic and foreign policy priorities for the next five years will be laid down.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin slammed the restrictions in a press briefing Thursday, saying they were “doomed to failure” and accusing Washington of misusing state power “and attempting to use its technological privileges to curb and suppress the advancement of emerging economies and developing countries.”Pauken believes that when the response does come, it could hit the US hard.The People’s Republic produces up to 85 percent of the world’s rare earth oxides and 90 percent of the rare earth metals, alloys and permanent magnets used in heavy industry and a variety of high-tech applications. Earlier this year, US media worryingly concluded that China could halt the entire US military-industrial complex dead in its tracks if it stopped the rare earths exports.The Trump and Biden administrations have declared a trade and technology war against China in recent years to try to slow the country’s economic and scientific development, shelling out tens of billions of dollars for the domestic production of electronic components and mines for the extraction of strategic minerals.However, half-a-century after it moved to establish ties and trade cooperation with China, Washington remains hopelessly dependent on Beijing for a variety of goods valued at trillions of dollars per year, from medicines (80 percent of ingredients in US pharmaceuticals are sourced in China), to technology (70 percent of smartphones are made in China), to car components, and virtually everything found in Walmart or Target, from toys and shoes to furniture and sporting goods.

