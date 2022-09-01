International
https://sputniknews.com/20220901/baijing-us-conducting-technological-blockade-by-restricting-computer-chips-trade-1100277371.html
Beijing: US Conducting Technological Blockade by Restricting Computer Chips Trade
Beijing: US Conducting Technological Blockade by Restricting Computer Chips Trade
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is conducting a technological blockade by restricting the trade of computer chips to Russia and China and trying to... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T14:36+0000
2022-09-01T14:36+0000
microchip
china
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080954125_159:0:3800:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a46ad46edf1590cce83a64cc2d2bef4d.jpg
The spokesman also said that these actions violate the rules of market economy and international trade order as well as undermine the stability of global production and supply chains, adding that the US' move is "doomed to failure".US technology company Nvidia said on Thursday that Washington had imposed restrictions on the sale of a number of high-tech computer chips to Russia and China fearing they can be used for military purposes. The high-tech products of another US company, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), reportedly came under restrictions as well.Last week, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080954125_614:0:3345:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b27628d436185df8dfdcf84ba7c575c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
microchip, china, us
microchip, china, us

Beijing: US Conducting Technological Blockade by Restricting Computer Chips Trade

14:36 GMT 01.09.2022
© AP Photo / Vincent YuA Kunpeng 920 chip is displayed during an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, China, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled a processor chip for data centers and cloud computing as it expands into an emerging global market despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.
A Kunpeng 920 chip is displayed during an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, China, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled a processor chip for data centers and cloud computing as it expands into an emerging global market despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
© AP Photo / Vincent Yu
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is conducting a technological blockade by restricting the trade of computer chips to Russia and China and trying to monopolize modern global technologies, with the move "doomed to failure," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"The US' approach is typical for technological hegemony. The US again and again is generalizing the concept of national security, misusing the state's power and attempting to use its technological privileges to curb and suppress the advancement of emerging economies and developing countries," Wang said at a press briefing.

The spokesman also said that these actions violate the rules of market economy and international trade order as well as undermine the stability of global production and supply chains, adding that the US' move is "doomed to failure".
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyPresident Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Just hours before Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, senior Biden aides met on a Thursday morning to plan for that exact scenario. They decided to keep pushing and working bipartisan relationships with legislators developed over 18 months, leading to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act.
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Just hours before Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, senior Biden aides met on a Thursday morning to plan for that exact scenario. They decided to keep pushing and working bipartisan relationships with legislators developed over 18 months, leading to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Just hours before Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, senior Biden aides met on a Thursday morning to plan for that exact scenario. They decided to keep pushing and working bipartisan relationships with legislators developed over 18 months, leading to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act.
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
US technology company Nvidia said on Thursday that Washington had imposed restrictions on the sale of a number of high-tech computer chips to Russia and China fearing they can be used for military purposes. The high-tech products of another US company, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), reportedly came under restrictions as well.
Last week, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала