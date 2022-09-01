Beijing: US Conducting Technological Blockade by Restricting Computer Chips Trade
© AP Photo / Vincent YuA Kunpeng 920 chip is displayed during an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, China, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled a processor chip for data centers and cloud computing as it expands into an emerging global market despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.
© AP Photo / Vincent Yu
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is conducting a technological blockade by restricting the trade of computer chips to Russia and China and trying to monopolize modern global technologies, with the move "doomed to failure," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.
"The US' approach is typical for technological hegemony. The US again and again is generalizing the concept of national security, misusing the state's power and attempting to use its technological privileges to curb and suppress the advancement of emerging economies and developing countries," Wang said at a press briefing.
The spokesman also said that these actions violate the rules of market economy and international trade order as well as undermine the stability of global production and supply chains, adding that the US' move is "doomed to failure".
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyPresident Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Just hours before Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, senior Biden aides met on a Thursday morning to plan for that exact scenario. They decided to keep pushing and working bipartisan relationships with legislators developed over 18 months, leading to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act.
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Just hours before Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, senior Biden aides met on a Thursday morning to plan for that exact scenario. They decided to keep pushing and working bipartisan relationships with legislators developed over 18 months, leading to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act.
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
US technology company Nvidia said on Thursday that Washington had imposed restrictions on the sale of a number of high-tech computer chips to Russia and China fearing they can be used for military purposes. The high-tech products of another US company, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), reportedly came under restrictions as well.
Last week, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.