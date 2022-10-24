WATCH Comedian Give Herschel Walker Condoms So He ‘Won’t Have to Pay for the Abortions’
© Sputnik ScreenshotComedian Jason Selvig of "The Good Liars" confronts US Senate candidate Herschel Walker with a pack of condoms.
A comedy duo pulled one over on Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker recently, jokingly offering him contraception in the wake of revelations that the anti-abortion candidate had paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion costs.
The road to Thursday’s prank perhaps began on October 5, after The Daily Beast printed a story claiming a woman had come to them with evidence-backed claims that Walker, a vociferous opponent of abortion on the political stage, had encouraged her to abort a pregnancy when they were dating and had even reimbursed her for the cost of the procedure.
Walker has denied most of the woman’s claims, but has admitted they dated and has waffled in his response, shifting back and forth from justifying his actions to outright denials.
Wear a condom, damn.— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 6, 2022
On Thursday, the comedy duo “The Good Liars” decided to make sure the message hit home.
In a video posted on social media, comedian Jason Selvig meets Walker on the edge of the stage following the conclusion of a campaign event.
Here’s the video with sound of us offering Herschel Walker condoms at his rally yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ssua9NlwmJ— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 21, 2022
“Herschel, I got you some condoms. If you wear the condoms you won’t get the girls pregnant and you won’t have to pay for the abortions,” he says as Walker begins to be escorted around him.
Selvig then tries to pass the condoms off to one of the aides, telling him “here, just put it in his pocket.”
Selvig later tweeted a photo of himself at the event with Walker in the background, saying, “A Herschel Walker rally can be scary. Luckily I brought protection,” a play on words about guns and contraception.
A Herschel Walker rally can be scary. Luckily I brought protection. pic.twitter.com/rhofVNW4nU— Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 21, 2022
Walker is running in Georgia against US Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on a platform of opposing abortion without exception and has endorsed a nationwide 15-week abortion ban proposed by US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
The Good Liars are well-known pranksters who posed as counterprotesting investors during the Occupy Wall Street protests in 2011, and who pranked every single candidate in the US presidential primary races in the 2016 election.