https://sputniknews.com/20221024/watch-comedian-give-herschel-walker-condoms-so-he-wont-have-to-pay-for-the-abortions-1102595479.html

WATCH Comedian Give Herschel Walker Condoms So He ‘Won’t Have to Pay for the Abortions’

WATCH Comedian Give Herschel Walker Condoms So He ‘Won’t Have to Pay for the Abortions’

A comedy duo pulled one over on Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker recently, jokingly offering him contraception in the wake of revelations that... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-24T22:26+0000

2022-10-24T22:26+0000

2022-10-24T22:26+0000

viral

us

herschel walker

condoms

comedian

prank

the good liars

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/18/1102595334_0:145:1439:954_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8817ad85839e20fe7c09bcff294fd8.png

The road to Thursday’s prank perhaps began on October 5, after The Daily Beast printed a story claiming a woman had come to them with evidence-backed claims that Walker, a vociferous opponent of abortion on the political stage, had encouraged her to abort a pregnancy when they were dating and had even reimbursed her for the cost of the procedure.Walker has denied most of the woman’s claims, but has admitted they dated and has waffled in his response, shifting back and forth from justifying his actions to outright denials.On Thursday, the comedy duo “The Good Liars” decided to make sure the message hit home.In a video posted on social media, comedian Jason Selvig meets Walker on the edge of the stage following the conclusion of a campaign event.“Herschel, I got you some condoms. If you wear the condoms you won’t get the girls pregnant and you won’t have to pay for the abortions,” he says as Walker begins to be escorted around him.Selvig later tweeted a photo of himself at the event with Walker in the background, saying, “A Herschel Walker rally can be scary. Luckily I brought protection,” a play on words about guns and contraception.Walker is running in Georgia against US Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on a platform of opposing abortion without exception and has endorsed a nationwide 15-week abortion ban proposed by US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).The Good Liars are well-known pranksters who posed as counterprotesting investors during the Occupy Wall Street protests in 2011, and who pranked every single candidate in the US presidential primary races in the 2016 election.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, herschel walker, condoms, comedian, prank, the good liars