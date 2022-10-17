https://sputniknews.com/20221017/watch-gop-candidate-herschel-walker-admits-giving-ex-700-check-denies-knowing-it-was-for-abortion-1101987583.html

Watch: GOP Candidate Herschel Walker Admits Giving Ex $700 Check, Denies Knowing it Was For Abortion

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Georgia, has come out strongly against abortion, throwing his support behind a federal bill that... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

Speaking to NBC’s “Today Show” on Monday morning, Walker admitted that he gave a $700 check to a woman he was dating in 2009, but denied knowing it was to cover the costs of aborting her pregnancy.“Yes, that’s my check,” Walker said after being shown an image of the check. Moments earlier, he was also shown a receipt from an abortion clinic dated a few days prior to the date on the check and for slightly less than the amount of the check.However, he rejected the woman’s claim, first published last week by The Daily Beast, that he had encouraged her to end the pregnancy and that he had reimbursed her for the cost of it.He noted that he and the woman were a couple for a while and that he’d written her many checks, including while she was unemployed.Walker is running on the Republican ticket to challenge US Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-GA) Senate seat representing Georgia. He has carved out a position as a strongly anti-abortion candidate, publicly backing a proposal by US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) last month to institute a 15-week abortion ban nationwide. Former US President Donald Trump has endorsed him.However, while Walker debated Warnock in the port city of Savannah on Friday, he declined to participate in a second debate on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city. Warnock used the opportunity to accuse him of not “showing up” for Georgians.NBC did not ask Walker about the Sunday no-show. The election is on November 8.

