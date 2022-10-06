https://sputniknews.com/20221006/gop-senate-candidate-who-supports-abortion-ban-revealed-as-having-financed-ex-girlfriends-abortion-1101587558.html

GOP Senate Candidate Who Supports Abortion Ban Revealed as Having Financed Ex-Girlfriend’s Abortion

Herschel Walker, a Republican candidate for the US Senate from the state of Georgia, has denied claims made in a recent Daily Beast article that he financed an... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

americas

us

abortion

georgia

On Monday, the Daily Beast reported that a woman “who asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns” had provided the online outlet with extensive evidence that Walker had supported her ending a pregnancy early and reimbursed her for the costs related to the procedure.According to the woman, Walker had told her it was “not the right time” for him to have a child.“I know this is untrue. I know it’s untrue, and they keep telling me things like that, and it’s totally, totally untrue,” Walker told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on his eponymous show on Thursday. “And I’m not sure why that would be told. I know nothing about any woman having an abortion. And they can keep coming at me like that, and they’re doing it because they want to distract people.”“You know, people have done that, but I know nothing about it. And if I knew about it, I would be honest and talk about it, but I know nothing about that,” Walker said.The woman told the Daily Beast she came forward with the information because of Walker’s position on abortion. Last month, he backed a Republican plan put forth by US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to pass a nationwide ban on abortions after the 15th week of gestation.Walker is seeking to unseat US Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the November 2022 midterm elections. The Congress’ upper chamber is hotly contested, as every seat that changes between parties has the potential to upset the Republican roadblock against the Democrats’ legislative agenda: the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to bypass. Both parties presently have 50 seats.Walker has no political experience, aside from serving on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition under former US President Donald Trump. The Republican Senate candidate is famous for his athletic career in college and professional football, bobsledding, and mixed martial arts. Trump has endorsed his campaign.

americas

georgia

us, abortion, georgia