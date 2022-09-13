https://sputniknews.com/20220913/what-of-states-rights-lindsey-graham-introduces-bill-for-nationwide-15-week-abortion-ban-1100739067.html

What of States’ Rights? Lindsey Graham Introduces Bill for Nationwide 15-Week Abortion Ban

Republicans expanded their offensive against the right of pregnant people to terminate their pregnancy early on Tuesday, as US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced a bill in the US Senate to ban abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. The bill’s title refers to such abortions as “late-term,” which previously referred to abortions during the third trimester, when the viability of the fetus outside the womb becomes much higher. At 15 weeks, however, the fetus is just 3 inches long and weighs about 70 grams.Before the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson, abortion access was a nationwide right, thanks to a previous decision by the high court in 1973 that found getting an abortion to be part of the right to privacy. However, the Dobbs decision overturned that, claiming the previous ruling had overstepped its bounds constitutionally, and that the right was not one deeply entrenched in the foundations of US society.US popular opinion tells a different story, though: polls conducted in June showed that strong majorities of Americans both support abortion being legal and opposed the Supreme Court’s ruling.“President Biden and congressional Democrats are committed to restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade in the face of continued radical steps by elected Republicans to put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians instead of women and their doctors, threatening women’s health and lives,” she added.Similarly, Graham’s bill stands no chance of getting passed by either chamber of Congress, in which Democrats have majorities. However, Republicans have made clear the bill will be a priority if they win majorities in Congress in the November elections.On the other hand, 16 states where Democrats hold sway have moved to further protect abortion access, including accommodating “refugees” from states where it is banned.

