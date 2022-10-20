https://sputniknews.com/20221020/truss-may-be-forced-out-of-no-10-within-weeks-or-even-days-report-says-1102438254.html
The UK government was hit by market turmoil after No. 10 unveiled its mini-budget in late September, which pledged tax cuts that would have been funded by... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s resignation, Chief Whip Wendy Morton’s attempt to step down and a Tory MP revolt over fracking have prompted new speculation among Conservative lawmakers that under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss could be forced out of No 10 “within weeks or even days”, according to the British news outlet i.The insider was echoed by former Brexit adviser David Frost, who wrote in the article for The Telegraph that the UK Prime Minister “just can’t stay in office.”Rebellious Tories Reportedly Want Labour to Help Them Topple Truss These remarks followed an unnamed Labor MP telling The Telegraph that Tory rebels have been asking Labor members to help them oust Truss.The lawmaker added that their colleagues have reported similar experiences and that they were approached by one Red Wall MP whose constituency was in northern England and another MP who is a member of the One Nation group of moderates.The source spoke as Sky News reported that William Wragg, the vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, wrote to committee chairman Graham Brady asking for a no-confidence vote in Truss.According to Sky News, Wragg said in the House of Commons that he was extremely displeased with the government’s mini-budget and No 10’s approach to the UK economy.The Times earlier reported that Senior Conservatives from the 1922 Committee had held secret talks discussing ousting Truss. The discussions purportedly focused on Brady having to tell the PM to stand down.Grant Shapps has meanwhile been appointed the new Home Secretary after Suella Braverman left the post, citing her accidentally emailing of sensitive information about migration policy to a member of the public.In her resignation letter on Wednesday, Braverman also launched a hidden attack on Truss, writing that she “has concerns about the direction of this Government.”Hours after Braverman’s resignation, at least 40 Conservative MPs did not take part in a vote on whether to ban fracking, which was initiated by Labour and followed by reports that Tories would lose the whip if they supported the ban.Chief Whip Wendy Morton, and her deputy Craig Whittaker for their part said that they had resigned over the turmoil, with Downing Street later saying in a statement that both remained in their posts.Truss's government has been harshly criticized for its economic policy that proved unable to curb inflation and price hikes, as well as sparked concerns about an increase in public debt. The so-called mini-budget was presented on September 23 by then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who had to step down last Friday.After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s resignation, Chief Whip Wendy Morton’s attempt to step down and a Tory MP revolt over fracking have prompted new speculation among Conservative lawmakers that under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss
could be forced out of No 10 “within weeks or even days”, according to the British news outlet i.
The outlet quoted an unnamed senior backbencher as saying that “this is the beginning of the end” for Truss. According to the source, “she [the PM] will be gone by Christmas, if not before.”
The insider was echoed by former Brexit adviser David Frost
, who wrote in the article for The Telegraph that the UK Prime Minister “just can’t stay in office.”
“Liz Truss must leave as soon as possible. Her successor, whoever it is, must be capable, competent, and able to communicate effectively,” Frost claimed.
Rebellious Tories Reportedly Want Labour to Help Them Topple Truss
These remarks followed an unnamed Labor MP telling The Telegraph that Tory rebels have been asking Labor members to help them oust Truss.
“Tories are speaking to us, saying 'this is a complete nightmare and there is no way out'. We are being asked 'can't you do something about her?’" the MP said.
The lawmaker added that their colleagues have reported similar experiences and that they were approached by one Red Wall MP whose constituency was in northern England and another MP who is a member of the One Nation group of moderates.
The source spoke as Sky News reported that William Wragg, the vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers
, wrote to committee chairman Graham Brady asking for a no-confidence vote in Truss.
According to Sky News, Wragg said in the House of Commons that he was extremely displeased with the government’s mini-budget and No 10’s approach to the UK economy.
"I can't go and speak to my constituents, look them in the eye and say they should vote for our great party," Wragg was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
The Times earlier reported that Senior Conservatives from the 1922 Committee had held secret talks discussing ousting Truss. The discussions purportedly focused on Brady having to tell the PM to stand down.
Grant Shapps has meanwhile been appointed the new Home Secretary after Suella Braverman
left the post, citing her accidentally emailing of sensitive information about migration policy to a member of the public.
In her resignation letter on Wednesday, Braverman also launched a hidden attack on Truss, writing that she “has concerns about the direction of this Government.”
“Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government’s commitment to honoring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings,” Braverman stressed.
Hours after Braverman’s resignation, at least 40 Conservative MPs did not take part in a vote on whether to ban fracking, which was initiated by Labour and followed by reports that Tories would lose the whip if they supported the ban.
Chief Whip Wendy Morton, and her deputy Craig Whittaker for their part said that they had resigned over the turmoil, with Downing Street later saying in a statement that both remained in their posts.
Truss's government has been harshly criticized for its economic policy that proved unable to curb inflation and price hikes, as well as sparked concerns about an increase in public debt. The so-called mini-budget was presented on September 23 by then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
, who had to step down last Friday.
After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.