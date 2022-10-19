Suella Braverman Quits as UK Home Secretary With Attack on PM Liz Truss

https://sputniknews.com/20221019/suella-braverman-quits-as-uk-home-secretary-1102090204.html

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has resigned from the government over an "honest mistake" in an attack at Prime Minister Liz Truss.Braverman tweeted her scathing resignation letter just before 5pm on Wednesday afternoon.Newspaper The Guardian claimed that she had in fact been sacked by demand of new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, who insiders claim is "pulling the strings" in Downing Street.The former attorney general explained that she was resigning after sharing a yet-to-be released ministerial statement, much of which had already been briefed to MPS, about immigration with a Parliamentary colleague.Braverman stressed that despite the trivial nature of her indiscretion, "nevertheless it is right for me to go.""The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes," she wrote, just days after Truss apologised for the market chaos prompted by her tax-cutting and high-spending mini-budget.Braverman then launched into an open attack on the six-week-old Truss premiership, voicing her "concerns about the direction of this government."Braverman, a strong supporter of leaving the European Union (EU) , was appointed attorney general — the government's legal advisor — by Boris Johnson following the Conservatives' landslide victory in the December 2019 snap general election on the promise to "get Brexit done".She was one of the wide field of candidates in this summer's Tory leadership election — and may still harbour ambitions of becoming PM.Truss, who opposed exiting the EU in the 2016 referendum, reinvented herself as a champion of Brexit as trade minister. She won the party leadership by selling herself to members and fellow MPs as the continuity candidate for Johnson's policy programme.Hunt was the candidate of the Remainer wing of the Tory party in the summer 2019 leadership contest, losing to Johnson by a wide margin. His political career had seemed washed up before his surprise appointment as chancellor by the embattle Truss last Friday.

