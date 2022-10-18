https://sputniknews.com/20221018/liz-truss-facing-critical-2448-hours-amid-warning-she-is-in-office-but-not-in-power-1101991571.html

Liz Truss Facing 'Critical 24/48 Hours' Amid Warning She is 'In Office, But Not in Power'

Liz Truss Facing 'Critical 24/48 Hours' Amid Warning She is 'In Office, But Not in Power'

Liz Truss’s new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, who on Monday ditched further tax cuts introduced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng in his disastrous “mini-Budget,”... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T05:55+0000

2022-10-18T05:55+0000

2022-10-18T05:55+0000

world

uk

liz truss

rishi sunak

penny mordaunt

tories

1922 committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0f/1101869915_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_55788c30b575a50810a7161f0089015c.jpg

As Liz Truss embarked on a flurry of talks to salvage her tottering premiership on Monday amid warnings that she was “in office but not in power,” speculations surfaced regarding a tacit pact between a Penny Mordaunt ally and Rishi Sunak, The Times reported.Sunak was allegedly approached by an ally of the leader of the House of Commons last week to discuss whether he would consider becoming Chancellor again in a Mordaunt government in the event that Liz Truss is forced to resign. The suggestion was purportedly rebuffed by Sunak, with a second source acknowledging the private conversation took place, but denying there had been a formal offer.According to one of Sunak’s supporters, the Conservative politician still wants to lead the party.Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, this summer’s runner-up in the race for Downing Street, as well as Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, have all reportedly been eyed as potential replacements for embattled Truss.Mordaunt, who has expressed public support for Truss, wrote in The Telegraph on Monday that the country needed “stability, not a soap opera.” During her appearance in the Commons on Monday she also denied that the PM was “hiding under a desk” from MPs’ scrutiny, saying that "very serious matters as well as economic matters" had prevented Truss from taking questions in parliament.One MP revealed to The Times that a supporter of Mordaunt had weighed in on potential successors to Truss, saying:Incidentally, the other eyed unity candidate, Ben Wallace, shot down speculations, telling the outlet:As speculations regarding likely No 10 replacements swirl, with a Downing Street source acknowledging to media outlets that the Prime Minister faced a “critical 24/48 hours,” on Monday Liz Truss said she was ready to “accept responsibility and say sorry, for the mistakes that have been made”. Released on Monday, the latest survey by pollster Redfield & Wilton put the Tories 36 points behind Labour.Truss gave the interview after her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who previously made two failed attempts for the Tory Party leadership, gave a press conference to announce more tax and spending changes.Hunt announced the latest U-turns on his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng's September 23 mini-budget, scrapping plans to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20 percent in the pound to 19 percent from April next year and saying the Energy Price Guarantee scheme to cap soaring gas and electricity bills could be cut after just six months, rather than the two years pledged by Liz Truss just last Wednesday.Jeremy Hunt later appeared on Sky News, insisting Liz Truss will still be prime minister at Christmas, despite five Conservative MPs publicly calling for her to quit. Hunt urged to "give her a chance," while ruling out that he might replace Truss.'Untenable' PositionSir Charles Walker, the former vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee, was the fifth Tory MP to call for Truss to step down, telling Sky News on Monday:Earlier, Angela Richardson, the MP for Guildford, appeared on Times Radio to say, "I just don’t think that it’s tenable that she can stay in her position any longer.”Conservative MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis have all publicly urged Truss to leave office. Former minister Mark Garnier said Truss was "in office but is not in power," adding:"The question is do we give her a chance or do we rip the plaster off?"On Monday, Liz Truss missed a Commons grilling to meet with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee. While No 10 insisted the meeting was “pre-planned”, a visit from Brady to a PM is regarded as “pivotal.” Furthermore, The Telegraph cited sources as saying that Sir Graham Brady is expected to see Liz Truss within the next 36 hours again. Afterwards, Brady would purportedly report back to the 1922 executive at their meeting on October 19 ahead of the 5pm meeting that same day for all backbench Tory MPs. The meeting of the officers of the committee late on Monday allegedly determined there was no need to change the rules that currently prevent any new no confidence vote in the PM until next September.Liz Truss’s performance at Prime Minister’s Questions later this week is perceived as a “make or break” apperance, with one source cited as saying:

https://sputniknews.com/20221017/jeremy-hunt-now-de-facto-pm-after-sudden-rise-amid-truss-leadership-crisis-1101918815.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221017/truss-to-reportedly-woo-moderate-tory-mps-in-bid-to-stave-off-rebel-plot-to-oust-her-1101911787.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221017/uk-chancellor-reverses-tax-cuts-vows-to-review-energy-support-plan-1101923036.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, liz truss, rishi sunak, penny mordaunt, tories, 1922 committee