International
BREAKING: Air Raid Alert Announced in All Regions of Ukraine, Local Media Reports
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/liz-truss-facing-critical-2448-hours-amid-warning-she-is-in-office-but-not-in-power-1101991571.html
Liz Truss Facing 'Critical 24/48 Hours' Amid Warning She is 'In Office, But Not in Power'
Liz Truss Facing 'Critical 24/48 Hours' Amid Warning She is 'In Office, But Not in Power'
Liz Truss’s new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, who on Monday ditched further tax cuts introduced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng in his disastrous “mini-Budget,”... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T05:55+0000
2022-10-18T05:55+0000
world
uk
liz truss
rishi sunak
penny mordaunt
tories
1922 committee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0f/1101869915_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_55788c30b575a50810a7161f0089015c.jpg
As Liz Truss embarked on a flurry of talks to salvage her tottering premiership on Monday amid warnings that she was “in office but not in power,” speculations surfaced regarding a tacit pact between a Penny Mordaunt ally and Rishi Sunak, The Times reported.Sunak was allegedly approached by an ally of the leader of the House of Commons last week to discuss whether he would consider becoming Chancellor again in a Mordaunt government in the event that Liz Truss is forced to resign. The suggestion was purportedly rebuffed by Sunak, with a second source acknowledging the private conversation took place, but denying there had been a formal offer.According to one of Sunak’s supporters, the Conservative politician still wants to lead the party.Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, this summer’s runner-up in the race for Downing Street, as well as Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, have all reportedly been eyed as potential replacements for embattled Truss.Mordaunt, who has expressed public support for Truss, wrote in The Telegraph on Monday that the country needed “stability, not a soap opera.” During her appearance in the Commons on Monday she also denied that the PM was “hiding under a desk” from MPs’ scrutiny, saying that "very serious matters as well as economic matters" had prevented Truss from taking questions in parliament.One MP revealed to The Times that a supporter of Mordaunt had weighed in on potential successors to Truss, saying:Incidentally, the other eyed unity candidate, Ben Wallace, shot down speculations, telling the outlet:As speculations regarding likely No 10 replacements swirl, with a Downing Street source acknowledging to media outlets that the Prime Minister faced a “critical 24/48 hours,” on Monday Liz Truss said she was ready to “accept responsibility and say sorry, for the mistakes that have been made”. Released on Monday, the latest survey by pollster Redfield &amp; Wilton put the Tories 36 points behind Labour.Truss gave the interview after her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who previously made two failed attempts for the Tory Party leadership, gave a press conference to announce more tax and spending changes.Hunt announced the latest U-turns on his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng's September 23 mini-budget, scrapping plans to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20 percent in the pound to 19 percent from April next year and saying the Energy Price Guarantee scheme to cap soaring gas and electricity bills could be cut after just six months, rather than the two years pledged by Liz Truss just last Wednesday.Jeremy Hunt later appeared on Sky News, insisting Liz Truss will still be prime minister at Christmas, despite five Conservative MPs publicly calling for her to quit. Hunt urged to "give her a chance," while ruling out that he might replace Truss.'Untenable' PositionSir Charles Walker, the former vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee, was the fifth Tory MP to call for Truss to step down, telling Sky News on Monday:Earlier, Angela Richardson, the MP for Guildford, appeared on Times Radio to say, "I just don’t think that it’s tenable that she can stay in her position any longer.”Conservative MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis have all publicly urged Truss to leave office. Former minister Mark Garnier said Truss was "in office but is not in power," adding:"The question is do we give her a chance or do we rip the plaster off?"On Monday, Liz Truss missed a Commons grilling to meet with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee. While No 10 insisted the meeting was “pre-planned”, a visit from Brady to a PM is regarded as “pivotal.” Furthermore, The Telegraph cited sources as saying that Sir Graham Brady is expected to see Liz Truss within the next 36 hours again. Afterwards, Brady would purportedly report back to the 1922 executive at their meeting on October 19 ahead of the 5pm meeting that same day for all backbench Tory MPs. The meeting of the officers of the committee late on Monday allegedly determined there was no need to change the rules that currently prevent any new no confidence vote in the PM until next September.Liz Truss’s performance at Prime Minister’s Questions later this week is perceived as a “make or break” apperance, with one source cited as saying:
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/jeremy-hunt-now-de-facto-pm-after-sudden-rise-amid-truss-leadership-crisis-1101918815.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/truss-to-reportedly-woo-moderate-tory-mps-in-bid-to-stave-off-rebel-plot-to-oust-her-1101911787.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/uk-chancellor-reverses-tax-cuts-vows-to-review-energy-support-plan-1101923036.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0f/1101869915_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0530d4480b09166435045a13ef983e66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, liz truss, rishi sunak, penny mordaunt, tories, 1922 committee
uk, liz truss, rishi sunak, penny mordaunt, tories, 1922 committee

Liz Truss Facing 'Critical 24/48 Hours' Amid Warning She is 'In Office, But Not in Power'

05:55 GMT 18.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEALBritain's Prime Minister Liz Truss looks down during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London on October 14, 2022
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss looks down during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London on October 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEAL
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Liz Truss’s new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, who on Monday ditched further tax cuts introduced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng in his disastrous “mini-Budget,” called on Tory critics to give the PM “a chance” and ruled out he had ambitions to succeed her.
As Liz Truss embarked on a flurry of talks to salvage her tottering premiership on Monday amid warnings that she was “in office but not in power,” speculations surfaced regarding a tacit pact between a Penny Mordaunt ally and Rishi Sunak, The Times reported.
Sunak was allegedly approached by an ally of the leader of the House of Commons last week to discuss whether he would consider becoming Chancellor again in a Mordaunt government in the event that Liz Truss is forced to resign. The suggestion was purportedly rebuffed by Sunak, with a second source acknowledging the private conversation took place, but denying there had been a formal offer.
“Like everyone else Rishi wanted the party to come together and is fully focused on his constituency work,” an ally of the former Chancellor told the outlet.
According to one of Sunak’s supporters, the Conservative politician still wants to lead the party.
“We’re actually going to have higher taxes and lower spending than if we’d had Rishi Sunak. None of the other potential candidates carry that economic credibility with them. He still wants it,” the insider was cited as saying.
Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, this summer’s runner-up in the race for Downing Street, as well as Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, have all reportedly been eyed as potential replacements for embattled Truss.
Mordaunt, who has expressed public support for Truss, wrote in The Telegraph on Monday that the country needed “stability, not a soap opera.” During her appearance in the Commons on Monday she also denied that the PM was “hiding under a desk” from MPs’ scrutiny, saying that "very serious matters as well as economic matters" had prevented Truss from taking questions in parliament.
One MP revealed to The Times that a supporter of Mordaunt had weighed in on potential successors to Truss, saying:
“It can’t be Rishi because the members have rejected him, and he’s a hard sell in the red wall. Penny is a very good communicator, which you saw in the House today.”
Conservative politician Jeremy Hunt gives an interview outside the BBC studios in central London on July 10, 2022, after appearing on the BBC's 'Sunday Morning' political television show with journalist Sophie Raworth. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
World
Jeremy Hunt Now 'De-Facto PM' After Sudden Rise Amid Truss Leadership Crisis
Yesterday, 09:21 GMT
Incidentally, the other eyed unity candidate, Ben Wallace, shot down speculations, telling the outlet:
“I want to be the secretary of state for defence until I finish. I love the job I do and we have more to do. I want the prime minister to be the prime minister and I want to do this job.” He also rebuked his Conservative colleagues for playing “political parlour games”.
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss looks down during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London on October 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
World
Truss Reportedly To Woo Moderate Tory MPs in Bid to Stave Off Rebel Plot to Oust Her
Yesterday, 05:57 GMT
As speculations regarding likely No 10 replacements swirl, with a Downing Street source acknowledging to media outlets that the Prime Minister faced a “critical 24/48 hours,” on Monday Liz Truss said she was ready to “accept responsibility and say sorry, for the mistakes that have been made”.
Speaking to the BBC, she said she had gone "too far and too fast", and blamed “circumstances” for the dramatic U-turn on her previous promises. Despite disastrous polls added: “I will lead the Conservatives into the next general election.”
Released on Monday, the latest survey by pollster Redfield & Wilton put the Tories 36 points behind Labour.
Truss gave the interview after her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who previously made two failed attempts for the Tory Party leadership, gave a press conference to announce more tax and spending changes.
Hunt announced the latest U-turns on his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng's September 23 mini-budget, scrapping plans to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20 percent in the pound to 19 percent from April next year and saying the Energy Price Guarantee scheme to cap soaring gas and electricity bills could be cut after just six months, rather than the two years pledged by Liz Truss just last Wednesday.
Jeremy Hunt later appeared on Sky News, insisting Liz Truss will still be prime minister at Christmas, despite five Conservative MPs publicly calling for her to quit. Hunt urged to "give her a chance," while ruling out that he might replace Truss.
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street after being appointed by Prime Minister Liz Truss - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
Economy
UK Chancellor Reverses Tax Cuts, Vows to Review Energy Support Plan
Yesterday, 10:21 GMT

'Untenable' Position

Sir Charles Walker, the former vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee, was the fifth Tory MP to call for Truss to step down, telling Sky News on Monday:
“Her position is untenable. She has put colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry. We don’t need a disruptor in No 10. We need a uniter.”
Earlier, Angela Richardson, the MP for Guildford, appeared on Times Radio to say, "I just don’t think that it’s tenable that she can stay in her position any longer.”
Conservative MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis have all publicly urged Truss to leave office. Former minister Mark Garnier said Truss was "in office but is not in power," adding:
"The question is do we give her a chance or do we rip the plaster off?"
On Monday, Liz Truss missed a Commons grilling to meet with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee. While No 10 insisted the meeting was “pre-planned”, a visit from Brady to a PM is regarded as “pivotal.” Furthermore, The Telegraph cited sources as saying that Sir Graham Brady is expected to see Liz Truss within the next 36 hours again. Afterwards, Brady would purportedly report back to the 1922 executive at their meeting on October 19 ahead of the 5pm meeting that same day for all backbench Tory MPs. The meeting of the officers of the committee late on Monday allegedly determined there was no need to change the rules that currently prevent any new no confidence vote in the PM until next September.
Liz Truss’s performance at Prime Minister’s Questions later this week is perceived as a “make or break” apperance, with one source cited as saying:
“If she does well, she can steady the ship – if not, things will deteriorate rapidly.”
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала