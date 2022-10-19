International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to "punish" Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to "phase out" Russian oil, coal and gas.
Inflation Keeps Rising Across Eurozone & UK as Brussels Mulls New Sanctions on Russia
Inflation Keeps Rising Across Eurozone & UK as Brussels Mulls New Sanctions on Russia
Rises in the energy and food costs — a direct result of the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia — have been the main engines driving inflation rates... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International
Inflation has jumped to almost 10 per cent across the eurozone as the European Union (EU) mulls a price cap on Russian gas imports.Eurostat, the data centre of the EU's executive body the European Commission, said prices in September were 9.9 per cent higher than the same time last year across the 19 countries that use the euro currency.That was a significant increase on the 9.1 per cent rate Eurostat reported in August.The biggest price rises were for energy, at 40.7 per cent — predictably since sanctions on Russian gas, oil and coal imports have driven the European cost of living crisis.That was followed by food, both processed and unprocessed, at around 11.8 per cent overall. Sanctions on Russia and the conflict in Ukraine have disrupted exports of grain crops, oil seeds and fertilisers from the major producing regions.The inflation rate was even higher at 10.9 per cent for all 27 EU member states, up from 10.1 per cent in August.The worst-hit countries were the small Baltic states of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, where inflation was running at 24.1 per cent, 22.5 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.Last week it emerged that European energy ministers had proposed a unilateral cap on how much Europe would pay Russia for gas to the European Commission. That followed the terrorist attack aginst the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines across the Baltic Sea.Russian national energy firm Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller warned at the weekend, referring to the possible price cap, that "such a unilateral decision is a violation of the essential terms of the contract, which entails the termination of supplies."The UK, which never joined the euro and left the EU in 2020, fared just as badly in September according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of inflation returned to its July level of 10.1 per cent after falling slightly to 9.9 per cent in August.Newly-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the government would "prioritise help for the most vulnerable" through its energy Price Guarantee scheme — which he announced on Monday would be "reviewed" in April.Inflation has already sparked strikes across diverse sectors of the British economy as employers' wage offers fail to keep pace.
Rises in the energy and food costs — a direct result of the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia — have been the main engines driving inflation rates into double figures across Europe as winter approaches.
Inflation has jumped to almost 10 per cent across the eurozone as the European Union (EU) mulls a price cap on Russian gas imports.
Eurostat, the data centre of the EU's executive body the European Commission, said prices in September were 9.9 per cent higher than the same time last year across the 19 countries that use the euro currency.
That was a significant increase on the 9.1 per cent rate Eurostat reported in August.
The biggest price rises were for energy, at 40.7 per cent — predictably since sanctions on Russian gas, oil and coal imports have driven the European cost of living crisis.
That was followed by food, both processed and unprocessed, at around 11.8 per cent overall. Sanctions on Russia and the conflict in Ukraine have disrupted exports of grain crops, oil seeds and fertilisers from the major producing regions.
The inflation rate was even higher at 10.9 per cent for all 27 EU member states, up from 10.1 per cent in August.
The worst-hit countries were the small Baltic states of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, where inflation was running at 24.1 per cent, 22.5 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.
Last week it emerged that European energy ministers had proposed a unilateral cap on how much Europe would pay Russia for gas to the European Commission. That followed the terrorist attack aginst the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines across the Baltic Sea.
Russian national energy firm Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller warned at the weekend, referring to the possible price cap, that "such a unilateral decision is a violation of the essential terms of the contract, which entails the termination of supplies."
The UK, which never joined the euro and left the EU in 2020, fared just as badly in September according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of inflation returned to its July level of 10.1 per cent after falling slightly to 9.9 per cent in August.
"The rise was driven by further increases across food, which saw its largest annual rise in over 40 years, said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan, although that was "partially offset by continuing falls in the costs of petrol."
Newly-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the government would "prioritise help for the most vulnerable" through its energy Price Guarantee scheme — which he announced on Monday would be "reviewed" in April.
Inflation has already sparked strikes across diverse sectors of the British economy as employers' wage offers fail to keep pace.
