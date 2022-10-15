https://sputniknews.com/20221015/need-to-prepare-for-war-hungarian-pm-orban-warns-eu-economy-will-fall-over-sanctions-1101881612.html

Need to Prepare for War: Hungarian PM Orban Warns EU Economy Will Fall Over Sanctions

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that his country needs an army capable of acting as a deterrent force and ensuring... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

In March, Orban said that Hungary would enhance its army capabilities in the next decade as only a powerful national army can ensure the country's security, adding that European nations should not rely only on the United States in defense issues.The German armored fighting vehicle Lynx, equipped with a machine gun and an anti-tank missile, was displayed during the ceremony on Saturday. According to Hungary's Defense Ministry, German company Rheinmetall Landsysteme will supply the country with 46 Lynx vehicles by 2023, with 172 expected to be domestically-produced by 2029.Budapest has been opposing the EU's sanction policy against Moscow, as Brussels slapped several rounds of restrictions on Russia since the start of the special military op in Ukraine in February. The sanctions exacerbated fuel market issues, resulting in a major energy crisis across Europe, with record-high inflation and skyrocketing cost of living.

