Co-Op Coffin-Makers Latest UK Workers Set to Strike Over Pay
Co-Op Coffin-Makers Latest UK Workers Set to Strike Over Pay
British Workers across multiple sectors have already voted for strike action or walked out this year, as pay offers fail to match soaring inflation driven by... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
Coffin-makers for Britain's biggest undertakers are the latest workers to walk out on strike over pay failing to keep up with soaring inflation.Some 50 staff at the sole Co-op Funeralcare coffin workshop in Glasgow have voted to walk out from October 31 to November 7.Trade union Unite said the Co-op's pay offer was "less than half" the 12.3 per cent Retail Price Inflation (RPI) rate and amounted to a "real-terms pay cut."The union said the firm, part of the 159-year-old group of consumer's co-operatives founded in Manchester in 1863 to help common people, made an underlying profit of £12 million last year. The union said the Co-op had "failed to table an acceptable wage offer" and left its members with "no option" but to strike."We have given negotiations every opportunity to resolve this dispute but the Co-op are failing to recognise the cost of living crisis," said Unite industrial officer Willie Thomson, stressing that the craft workers were "determined to fight for a better wage deal."Workers across an unprecedented range of sectors have already voted for or taken strike action since the summer as pay offers fail to match inflation — driven by the energy crisis prompted from Western sanctions on Russia.
