https://sputniknews.com/20221018/co-op-coffin-makers-latest-uk-workers-set-to-strike-over-pay-1102008196.html

Co-Op Coffin-Makers Latest UK Workers Set to Strike Over Pay

Co-Op Coffin-Makers Latest UK Workers Set to Strike Over Pay

British Workers across multiple sectors have already voted for strike action or walked out this year, as pay offers fail to match soaring inflation driven by... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T13:49+0000

2022-10-18T13:49+0000

2022-10-18T13:49+0000

strike

uk

britain

great britain

glasgow

co-op

world

energy crisis

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101805051_0:124:2464:1510_1920x0_80_0_0_c7183658f5547f42f0469cba35566505.jpg

Coffin-makers for Britain's biggest undertakers are the latest workers to walk out on strike over pay failing to keep up with soaring inflation.Some 50 staff at the sole Co-op Funeralcare coffin workshop in Glasgow have voted to walk out from October 31 to November 7.Trade union Unite said the Co-op's pay offer was "less than half" the 12.3 per cent Retail Price Inflation (RPI) rate and amounted to a "real-terms pay cut."The union said the firm, part of the 159-year-old group of consumer's co-operatives founded in Manchester in 1863 to help common people, made an underlying profit of £12 million last year. The union said the Co-op had "failed to table an acceptable wage offer" and left its members with "no option" but to strike."We have given negotiations every opportunity to resolve this dispute but the Co-op are failing to recognise the cost of living crisis," said Unite industrial officer Willie Thomson, stressing that the craft workers were "determined to fight for a better wage deal."Workers across an unprecedented range of sectors have already voted for or taken strike action since the summer as pay offers fail to match inflation — driven by the energy crisis prompted from Western sanctions on Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20221014/royal-mail-plans-job-cuts-threatens-more-if-strikes-over-pay-go-on-1101838528.html

britain

great britain

glasgow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

strike, uk, britain, great britain, glasgow, co-op, energy crisis, inflation