International
Breaking News: UK Chancellor Reverses Tax Cuts, Vows to Review Energy Support Plan
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/uk-chancellor-reverses-tax-cuts-vows-to-review-energy-support-plan-1101923036.html
UK Chancellor Reverses Tax Cuts, Vows to Review Energy Support Plan
UK Chancellor Reverses Tax Cuts, Vows to Review Energy Support Plan
The British chancellor of the exchequer has ditched the government's most popular policies to appease financial markets and the White House. 17.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-17T10:21+0000
2022-10-17T11:01+0000
economy
europe
uk
energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101924745_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1177ce5a75888f190ef1c69c4139eacf.jpg
The British chancellor of the exchequer has ditched the government's most popular policies to appease financial markets and the White House.Speaking at a Whitehall press conference on Monday morning, Jeremy Hunt announced the latest U-turns on his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng's September 23 mini-budget.They included clawing back the cut in the basic rate of Income Tax from 20 to 19 per cent and cancelling the freeze in alcohol duty — a move that had been welcomed by struggling pubs and restaurants.But most ominously, Hunt announced that the centrepiece Energy Price Guarantee scheme to cap soaring gas and electricity bills could be cut after just six months — rather than the two years pledged by Prime Minister Liz Truss last Wednesday.Also for the chop were cuts to the tax on share dividends — one of several measures in the mini-budget seen as benefitting the wealthiest — along with VAT-free shopping for tourists and easing of IR35 rules for the self-employed.Hunt said he had cleared the policy announcement to the media before informing Parliament with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle "to reduce unhelpful speculation" as the stock and currency markets opened in the City of London.Kwarteng's announcement of massive government borrowing to pay for the energy price cap in his mid-year spending review, coupled with tax cuts pledged by Truss during her summer campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, prompted a run on the pound and government bonds known as 'gilts'.The mini-budget came under fore from US President Joe Biden's administration, while the Bank of England's response of a half-point interest rate rise caused more chaos as mortgage lenders withdrew a swathe of fixed-rate deals. Former foreign secretary Hunt was appointed chancellor on Friday after Kwarteng resigned at the request of Truss — who then reversed the decision to cancel six-point rise in Corporation Tax, set to come in next April.
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/jeremy-hunt-now-de-facto-pm-after-sudden-rise-amid-truss-leadership-crisis-1101918815.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101924745_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f7a6341a70d3d17f8ec44d091827a3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, uk, energy
europe, uk, energy

UK Chancellor Reverses Tax Cuts, Vows to Review Energy Support Plan

10:21 GMT 17.10.2022 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 17.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliBritish Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street after being appointed by Prime Minister Liz Truss
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street after being appointed by Prime Minister Liz Truss - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
The British chancellor of the exchequer has ditched the government's most popular policies to appease financial markets and the White House.
Speaking at a Whitehall press conference on Monday morning, Jeremy Hunt announced the latest U-turns on his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng's September 23 mini-budget.
They included clawing back the cut in the basic rate of Income Tax from 20 to 19 per cent and cancelling the freeze in alcohol duty — a move that had been welcomed by struggling pubs and restaurants.
But most ominously, Hunt announced that the centrepiece Energy Price Guarantee scheme to cap soaring gas and electricity bills could be cut after just six months — rather than the two years pledged by Prime Minister Liz Truss last Wednesday.

The Chancellor said the Treasury would "review" the scheme to help households and businesses in April 2023, insisting that "It would not be responsible to continue exposing public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices."

Also for the chop were cuts to the tax on share dividends — one of several measures in the mini-budget seen as benefitting the wealthiest — along with VAT-free shopping for tourists and easing of IR35 rules for the self-employed.
Hunt said he had cleared the policy announcement to the media before informing Parliament with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle "to reduce unhelpful speculation" as the stock and currency markets opened in the City of London.
Kwarteng's announcement of massive government borrowing to pay for the energy price cap in his mid-year spending review, coupled with tax cuts pledged by Truss during her summer campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, prompted a run on the pound and government bonds known as 'gilts'.
The mini-budget came under fore from US President Joe Biden's administration, while the Bank of England's response of a half-point interest rate rise caused more chaos as mortgage lenders withdrew a swathe of fixed-rate deals.
Conservative politician Jeremy Hunt gives an interview outside the BBC studios in central London on July 10, 2022, after appearing on the BBC's 'Sunday Morning' political television show with journalist Sophie Raworth. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
World
Jeremy Hunt Now 'De-Facto PM' After Sudden Rise Amid Truss Leadership Crisis
09:21 GMT
Former foreign secretary Hunt was appointed chancellor on Friday after Kwarteng resigned at the request of Truss — who then reversed the decision to cancel six-point rise in Corporation Tax, set to come in next April.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала