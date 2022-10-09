https://sputniknews.com/20221009/amber-heard-hid-behind-wild-west-alias-calamity-jane-to-rent-luxury-mallorca-villa-1101650400.html

Amber Heard 'Hid' Behind Wild West Alias 'Calamity Jane' to Rent Luxury Mallorca Villa

Amber Heard 'Hid' Behind Wild West Alias 'Calamity Jane' to Rent Luxury Mallorca Villa

Following her legal loss in the widely-publicized defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has been keeping a low profile, but was... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-09T10:00+0000

2022-10-09T10:00+0000

2022-10-09T10:00+0000

us

amber heard

johnny depp

defamation

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/08/1081089959_0:23:2000:1148_1920x0_80_0_0_888de980c778efbea502d8e66482d1a7.jpg

Amber Heard has been renting a luxury Spanish villa under the name of famous Wild West frontierswoman Martha Jane Cannary, according to El Mundo.After losing her highly publicized defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, the Aquaman actress has been keeping out of the public eye, vacationing with her friend Bianca Butti and daughter Oona Paige. The name she reportedly chose for her pseudonym belongs to a 19th century American sharpshooter better known as "Calamity Jane," an acquaintance of Wild Bill Hickok, who was portrayed in HBO’s western series Deadwood.Calamity Jane specifically fought against native Americans who opposed settlers, with Spanish outlets speculating that the choice of name was meant to target Depp, who has repeatedly emphasized that his family roots lie in the ancient tribes of Native Americans.Depp was awarded over $10 million in punitive and compensatory damages on June 1, 2022, after the seven-person jury in Fairfax, Va., unanimously ruled in the Hollywood actor’s favor.The multimillion-dollar villa rented by Amber Heard features an infinity pool and home movie theater. It is situated deep in the Mediterranean island’s interior and was on the market earlier in the year for $2.7 million, according to El Mundo. The villa is reportedly owned by local politician Maria Antònia Munar, who was released from prison in 2020 after serving seven years of a 14-year sentence on corruption charges. The report did not speculate regarding how much Heard is paying for her luxury accommodations.Amber Heard reportedly seamlessly blended into the community.According to locals, the actress “speaks Spanish with a Mexican accent” and takes her daughter to the playground “like any other mother.”Amber Heard sold her California home in an effort to pay off her debts after losing her legal tussle with Johnny Depp.In July, a US court denied all post-trial motions for mistrial and a juror fraud argument filed by Amber Heard in the defamation lawsuit.According to reports, Amber Heard still hasn’t paid her lawyer’s fee for the Johnny Depp case and currently owes her legal team $15 million - more than she does to her ex-husband.

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/us-court-rejects-amber-heards-motions-for-mistrial-juror-fraud-argument-1097290001.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, amber heard, johnny depp, defamation