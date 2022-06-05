https://sputniknews.com/20220605/the-best-is-yet-to-come-johnny-depp-plots-career-relaunch-following-court-win-against-amber-heard-1096023865.html

‘The Best is Yet to Come’: Johnny Depp Plots Career Relaunch Following Court Win Against Amber Heard

‘The Best is Yet to Come’: Johnny Depp Plots Career Relaunch Following Court Win Against Amber Heard

After the tumultuous Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, with its bombshell revelations, audio recordings, photos, and video footage, many have been... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-05T08:37+0000

2022-06-05T08:37+0000

2022-06-05T08:37+0000

johnny depp

amber heard

defamation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082652509_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_c8bdb2acdc8c7741bdf1968e6209945e.jpg

Johnny Depp is already planning how to get his career, bruised by fallout from the legal wrangling with ex-wife Amber heard, back on track.A day after Depp was awarded over $10 million in punitive and compensatory damages by the jury in Fairfax, Va., the actor announced that he will release a new album with Grammy Award-winning British guitarist Jeff Beck.It was Beck who announced during a gig at the Sage concert hall in Gateshead, England, on 2 June that he will release the new album jointly with the 58-year-old actor.At the show, Depp bowed during Beck’s announcement and said that he and the rock star met five years before and have “never stopped laughing since.”In footage from the evening, Johnny Depp and his security guards could be seen swarmed by a crowd of fans, as the star signed autographs and posed for photographs. The American actor, producer and musician first turned up to perform alongside Beck in Sheffield on 29 May, following the closing arguments of his defamation trial.For those who do not know, Depp, winner of multiple accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, had dropped out of school to become a musician.Johnny Depp's mother gave him a guitar when he was 12, and he began playing in various bands. He founded the band The Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015.Depp, best known for acting in films such as “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Alice and Wonderland,” has previously collaborated with Jeff Beck on the 2020 track “Isolation”.The actor has also teamed up with Oasis, Iggy Pop and Marilyn Manson, among others.‘New Chapter’ For DeppThe announcement of the new collab came amid the fallout of the widely-publicized six week trial, during which Depp alleged that ex-wife Heard, 36, defamed him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed by referring to herself as a domestic abuse survivor.Albeit never specifically identifying Depp by name in the piece, the actor argued that the woman clearly referred to their marriage, which began in 2015. The actor contended that the abuse allegations had harmed his career, resulting in massive loss of earnings.According to an earlier testimony by Depp’s agent, the story in the Post was “catastrophic”, as the actor’s $22.5 million verbal deal with Disney to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for a sixth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise was scuppered.The “Aquaman” actress had countersued her ex-husband for $100 million, insisting that Depp and his former attorney Adam Waldman conspired to "destroy and defame" her, dismissing her allegations of sexual abuse as a "hoax."On 1 June, the jury in the defamation case awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages and Heard $2 million. Judge Penney Azcarate subsequently said that as Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp's award totaled $10.35 million.The unanimous ruling in the Hollywood actor’s favor prompted the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star to exclaim, “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.”Some experts cited by media outlets believe that the publicity surrounding the trial could help Depp with a restart.

https://sputniknews.com/20220603/amber-heard-in-precarious-financial-situation-after-courtroom-showdown-with-johnny-depp---media-1095981520.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220602/exultant-johnny-depp-seen-in-uk-pub-with-brit-musicians-after-libel-win-over-amber-heard-1095935739.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220603/everything-amber-heard-said-at-depp-defamation-trial-came-off-like-bulls-alleged-juror-claims-1095974220.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

johnny depp, amber heard, defamation