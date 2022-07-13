US Court Rejects Amber Heard’s Motions for Mistrial, Juror Fraud Argument

International
20:40 GMT 13.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
© AFP 2022 / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US court denied all post-trial motions for mistrial and a juror fraud argument filed by Amber Heard in a defamation lawsuit initiated by her former husband and actor Johnny Depp, according to a court order published on Wednesday.
“[I]t is therefore ORDERED as follows: Defendant Amber Laura Heard's Post-Trial Motions I through VI are DENIED for the reasons stated on the record. Defendant Amber Laura Heard's Post-Trial Motion VII is likewise DENIED,” the order said.
With regards to Heard’s allegations that the assignment of one of the jurors in the case was a result of a fraud or wrongdoing, the court found that questioning of potential jurors was conducted in “a fair and impartial manner, with the court and both parties examining the potential jurors.”
“Defendant has neither followed the proper procedure nor shown evidence of prejudice. Defendant does not allege Juror Fifteen's inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way. The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict,” the order said.
In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 28, 2020, US Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London during his case against News Group Newspapers over a story published about his former wife Amber Heard, which branded him a 'wife beater' - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2022
‘The Best is Yet to Come’: Johnny Depp Plots Career Relaunch Following Court Win Against Amber Heard
5 June, 08:37 GMT
In June, a US jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel suit against his former wife Amber Heard, backing his complaint that the actress fabricated claims he had abused her.
The jury found that Depp should be awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and Heard should receive $2 million.
