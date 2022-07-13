https://sputniknews.com/20220713/us-court-rejects-amber-heards-motions-for-mistrial-juror-fraud-argument-1097290001.html

US Court Rejects Amber Heard’s Motions for Mistrial, Juror Fraud Argument

US Court Rejects Amber Heard’s Motions for Mistrial, Juror Fraud Argument

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US court denied all post-trial motions for mistrial and a juror fraud argument filed by Amber Heard in a defamation lawsuit initiated... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T20:40+0000

2022-07-13T20:40+0000

2022-07-13T20:37+0000

amber heard

fraud

allegations

johnny depp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096402349_0:345:2685:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_570b2838e3f37e40e56fc09efd1ad307.jpg

“[I]t is therefore ORDERED as follows: Defendant Amber Laura Heard's Post-Trial Motions I through VI are DENIED for the reasons stated on the record. Defendant Amber Laura Heard's Post-Trial Motion VII is likewise DENIED,” the order said.With regards to Heard’s allegations that the assignment of one of the jurors in the case was a result of a fraud or wrongdoing, the court found that questioning of potential jurors was conducted in “a fair and impartial manner, with the court and both parties examining the potential jurors.”In June, a US jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel suit against his former wife Amber Heard, backing his complaint that the actress fabricated claims he had abused her.The jury found that Depp should be awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and Heard should receive $2 million.

https://sputniknews.com/20220605/the-best-is-yet-to-come-johnny-depp-plots-career-relaunch-following-court-win-against-amber-heard-1096023865.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

amber heard, fraud, allegations, johnny depp