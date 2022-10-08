Bieber 'Puts The Brakes' on Kanye West Friendship After Ye's 'Nose Job Rant' at His Wife

https://sputniknews.com/20221008/bieber-puts-the-brakes-on-kanye-west--friendship-after-yes-nose-job-rant-at-his-wife-1101637798.html

Canadian pop-star Justin Bieber has allegedly severed his long-standing friendship with Kanye West after the US rapper attacked his wife Hailey on Instagram*.Bieber, 28, believes that West “has gone way too far to carry on their friendship,” TMZ reported. He has always been sensitive to Kanye's issues, but this time, he's “gotta distance himself and stand up for his wife,” sources were cited as saying.The 45-year-old singer Kanye West, who has been formally known simply by the name Ye since 2021, went after Hailey after she defended Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. The performer had slammed the fashion editor for criticizing his Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week, and calling his 'White Lives Matter' shirt "dangerous" and "irresponsible".The rapper had also proceeded to make fun of Gabriella's appearance, posting a picture of her and writing: “I KNOOOOOOW [Vogue chief] ANNA [Wintour] HAAAATES THESE BOOTS. This is not a fashion person. You speak on Ye. Ima speak on you. Ask Trevor Noah.” Hailey had sprung to her friend’s defense on her Instagram Stories, penning: “My respect for you runs deep my friend!”An affronted Ye responded by calling Bieber’s wife "nose-job Hailey Baldloose" in the now-deleted rant cited by the outlet, despite the model claiming she has never had cosmetic surgery on her nose. The rapper shared an Entertainment Tonight article dated 2016, titled, “Getting Serious? Drake Wears Hailey Baldwin's 'H' Necklace After Date Night.”In the caption, he purportedly messaged Justin Bieber with, “Get your girl before I get mad, You [supposed] to be my friend right.”The Biebers are described by TMZ sources as having been hurt by the rapper’s rant on social media after they had been so supportive of him in 2020. Bieber and his wife had visited the musician at his ranch in Wyoming when he was going through a tough mental health struggle. The period also coincided with West’s short-lived attempt to get on the 2020 presidential ballot, brushed off by sources cited in PEOPLE as a new "cycle" in the rapper's bipolar disorder.As for West, on 6 October he offered an explanation for his 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt in a sit-down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. West claimed he opted for the attire because “white lives do matter”.He added:*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization

