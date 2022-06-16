https://sputniknews.com/20220616/hailey-bieber-justins-getting-better-every-day-1096356053.html

Hailey Bieber: 'Justin’s Getting Better Every Day'

Hailey Bieber: 'Justin’s Getting Better Every Day'

On June 10, Justin Bieber announced to fans that he would be canceling the remaining portion of his “Justice Tour” in North America due to ongoing health... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-16T02:24+0000

2022-06-16T02:24+0000

2022-06-16T02:24+0000

celebrities

justin bieber

hailey baldwin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107968/73/1079687397_0:0:1199:674_1920x0_80_0_0_41631b83e4f6856db30cbfb08481b710.jpg

Bieber shocked fans last week when he announced he would be canceling the remainder of his world tour, "The Justice World Tour". The 28-year-old musician said he was dealing with major health issues and posted a video to Instagram in which he explained to fans why he had canceled his shows.Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) can cause hearing loss and facial paralysis in patients who are infected by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), which is responsible for causing chickenpox and shingles.Hailey Bieber, Justin’s wife and daughter of Stephen Baldwin, told GMA on Wednesday that Justin is “doing really well” and “getting better every single day.”“Obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay and I’m just grateful that he’s fine,” the model added, who said the pop star has been receiving support as well as advice from friends, fans, and family members.The news of Justin’s struggle with RHS comes on the heels of his wife’s own health scare. In March, Hailey, 25, was eating breakfast with Justin when she lost feeling in her fingertips and the right side of her face. She says she was also unable to speak.“Obviously immediately I thought I was having a stroke,” recounted Hailey. “[Justin] thought I was having a stroke, so right away he asked for somebody to please call 911 and get a doctor—where we were, there happened to be a medic there who rushed over.”“Definitely the scariest moment of my life,” added Hailey, who was rushed to a hospital near Palm Springs, California, where doctors found a small blood clot in her brain and also diagnosed the model with a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a hole in the heart that is supposed to close after birth but in some cases, doesn't.She added that being on birth control pills while suffering migraines, having been diagnosed recently with COVID-19, and a long flight attributed to the blood clot in her brain.“So basically all the doctors came to the conclusion that it was the perfect storm that led to me having a blood clot,” explained Hailey.

https://sputniknews.com/20220615/jason-momoa-and-eiza-gonzlez-split-after-months-of-dating-theyre-in-different-life-stages-1096321389.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

celebrities, justin bieber, hailey baldwin