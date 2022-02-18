International
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/kanye-west-asks-god-to-keep-him-sane-after-apology-for-harassment-of-kim-kardashian-1093133465.html
Kanye West Asks God to Keep Him 'Sane' After Apology for Harassment of Kim Kardashian
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083418337_0:72:2515:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3470b54508451898500e38b1fd571a.jpg
After apologising for harassing his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, American rapper Kanye West made a bizarre post on Instagram amid his divorce saga.“God...please watch over me and keep my mind sane,” Kanye said in his Instagram story.The 44-year-old rapper, who is reportedly undergoing a lot of mental suffering, also sent out prayers to all those who are lonely, like him.“I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I’m with you and I love you (sic),” Kanye wrote.Kanye apologised to Kim for harassing her by sharing screenshots of discussions he'd had with her and her boyfriend, comedian-actor Pete Davidson.On Tuesday, he erased those posts and wrote, “I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real-time. I don't have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener. (sic)".Kanye also addressed posting in all caps about the sensitive topic and expressing his anguish, and declaring that he will bring his family back together again.“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organisers, mobilisers and community leaders," he wrote.Earlier this month, Kim took to Instagram to condemn Kanye's behaviour who blamed her for allowing their eldest child North to create an account on TikTok app, much against his wishes."From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," she said.
Kanye West Asks God to Keep Him 'Sane' After Apology for Harassment of Kim Kardashian

09:17 GMT 18.02.2022
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
American rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, 44 is in a feud with his estranged wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian. After parting ways, Kim has been dating actor Pete Davidson, while West had a brief relationship with actress Julia Fox which ended this week.
After apologising for harassing his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, American rapper Kanye West made a bizarre post on Instagram amid his divorce saga.
“God...please watch over me and keep my mind sane,” Kanye said in his Instagram story.
The 44-year-old rapper, who is reportedly undergoing a lot of mental suffering, also sent out prayers to all those who are lonely, like him.
“I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I’m with you and I love you (sic),” Kanye wrote.
© Photo : Instagram/kanyewestKanye West post
Kanye West post - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
Kanye West post
© Photo : Instagram/kanyewest
Kanye apologised to Kim for harassing her by sharing screenshots of discussions he'd had with her and her boyfriend, comedian-actor Pete Davidson.
On Tuesday, he erased those posts and wrote, “I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real-time. I don't have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener. (sic)".
Kanye also addressed posting in all caps about the sensitive topic and expressing his anguish, and declaring that he will bring his family back together again.
“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organisers, mobilisers and community leaders," he wrote.
Earlier this month, Kim took to Instagram to condemn Kanye's behaviour who blamed her for allowing their eldest child North to create an account on TikTok app, much against his wishes.
'Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,' she said.
"From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," she said.
